-
July 04, 2017, Tuesday
TUV SUD elevates Niranjan Nadkarni to lead business of newly formed region
He will be responsible for the strategic growth of South & SE Asia, Middle East & Africa region
-
July 03, 2017, Monday
Sluggish growth in US, demonetisation & GST slow down pharma market
Aggregate revenues of 21 leading firms grew by 7.4% in FY2017 compared to 10.1% in FY2016, says ICRA
-
July 03, 2017, Monday
DHL Express expands Delhi Gateway, doubling India's export capacity
Capacity raised to handle 10 mn shipments per annum; Import clearance capacity up by 60%
-
June 27, 2017, Tuesday
Sun Pharma and NIV join forces to fight zika, chikungunya & dengue
National Institute of Virology to receive Sun Pharma's drug molecules for testing against 3 diseases
-
June 26, 2017, Monday
PI Industries to form JV with Japan's Kumiai Chemical for agrochemicals
While the JV will initially focus on bispyribac sodium, it may add more products in future
-
June 26, 2017, Monday
Lupin founder Dr Desh Bandhu Gupta passes away
Dr Gupta, a doyen of Indian pharmaceutical industry, was 79 years old
-
June 23, 2017, Friday
BASF's Dahej site certified for production of sustainable oil palm products
Dahej now among 20 BASF sites worldwide certified according to the RSPO supply chain standard
-
June 23, 2017, Friday
Reliance opens research centre for polymer applications at Vadodara
The centre will offer services to not just to RIL's polymer business, but also for its customers
-
June 23, 2017, Friday
Jubilant Life ties up with Dutch firm Barentz for food & nutrition market
Through this collaboration Jubilant plans to offer nutrient premixes & blends to its customers
-
June 21, 2017, Wednesday
Glenmark licenses oncology products from US-based APC Therapeutics
Glenmark to have for exclusive rights to a small molecule, oncology compound based on APC biology
-
June 21, 2017, Wednesday
South Korean chemicals firm Songwon opens pilot plant in Gujarat
The new plant will produce a wide range of chemicals for a broad spectrum of applications
-
June 19, 2017, Monday
Soon, Jan Aushadhi stores to open at railway stations
Govt plans to utilise railway's infrastructure to increase accessibility of affordable generic drugs
-
June 19, 2017, Monday
Berger International sells Caribbean business to ANSA Coatings
Combined net sales of Caribbean business of Berger, a part of Asian Paints, is estimated at $ 35 mn
-
June 19, 2017, Monday
L&T's construction arm bags orders worth Rs 2231 crores
Its water & effluent treatment business has won an order worth Rs 367 crores in Tamil Nadu
-
June 17, 2017, Saturday
Raw material security, R&D thrust areas for steel industry: Steel Minister
To enhance steel consumption, the Ministry to focus on construction and manufacturing sectors
-
June 16, 2017, Friday
BP & Reliance to invest $ 6 bn to develop deepwater gas fields in KG basin
To expand partnership in downstream, differentiated fuels, mobility & low carbon energy sectors
-
June 16, 2017, Friday
IOCL, BPCL and HPCL ink JV pact for $40 bn West Coast Refinery project
The 60-MMTPA refinery-cum-petrochemicals complex is expected to be commissioned by 2022
-
June 15, 2017, Thursday
E-way bill imposition to pose challenges for small transporters
Taking impromptu decision in dire situations will become highly impractical due to the bill
-
June 15, 2017, Thursday
Siemens India wins first cyber security contract for power plant automation
It will provide cyber security solution for to protect CLP India's power plant automation system
-
June 15, 2017, Thursday
Aarti Industries wins Rs 4,000 cr contract for agrochemical intermediary
AIL will supply this chemical, which is used in herbicides, to a global agriculture company
You are here » Home » B2B Connect » B2B - Chemicals » News on Chemical Industry