Home / Education / News / BSEB STET results 2025 expected today: Here's how to check scorecards

BSEB STET results 2025 expected today: Here's how to check scorecards

The Bihar STET 2025 result is expected to be out today, Jan 5, 2026. Candidates who took the exam between October 14 and November 16, 2025, can check their results at bsebstet.org

BSEB STET Result 2025

BSEB STET Result 2025. Photo: AdobeStock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 12:30 PM IST

Bihar STET Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 results shortly, with multiple media reports indicating a January 5, 2026 release. The Board has not issued an official time yet, but preparations are understood to be in the final stages.
 
The results will be released for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. While Paper 1 qualifies candidates to teach Classes 9 and 10, Paper 2 is for Classes 11 and 12. Candidates who appeared for the computer-based test between October 14 and November 16, 2025 will be able to download their scorecards from the official portal once the link is activated.
 
 
The provisional answer key was published on November 24, 2025, and objections were invited until November 28, after which the final evaluation process began.

How to check the BSEB STET Result 2025?

·        Go to the official website at bsebstet.com
·        Press on the BSEB STET scorecard 2025 PDF link

·        Use the application number and date of birth as the needed login credentials
·        BSEB STET scorecard 2025 PDF will be showcased for download on the screen
·        Save the BSEB STET scorecard PDF and take a hard copy of it.    

BSEB STET exams 2025 marks pattern

General category candidates must score 50 per cent to qualify for the examination, while Backwards Classes (BC) candidates are required to score 45.5 per cent, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates 42.5 per cent and Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Disability and Women must score 40 per cent to be pass. The exams are in CBT format (computer based tests). 

What is BSEB STET exam?

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) administers the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (BSTET), a state-level eligibility test. Its goal is to certify applicants for teaching posts in Bihar's government and government-aided secondary and upper secondary schools.
 
There are 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) on each paper. There is no negative marking; each right response earns one mark. The STET eligibility certificate is now valid for life.
 
 

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 12:30 PM IST

