Home / World News / After Venezuela, Donald Trump hints at military action against Colombia

After Venezuela, Donald Trump hints at military action against Colombia

US President Donald Trump hinted at possible military action against Colombia after regime change operation in Venezuela, accusing its leadership of drug trafficking

US President Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 9:01 AM IST

US President Donald Trump on Sunday suggested possible military action against Colombia, saying such a move “sounds good to me”. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump strongly criticised Colombia’s leadership and linked the country to drug trafficking into the United States.
 
Trump accused Colombia’s leadership of being involved in the cocaine trade, in an apparent reference to President Gustavo Petro. “Colombia is very sick, too, run by a sick man, who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States, and he's not going to be doing it very long,” Trump said.
 
When asked directly if the US would consider a military operation against Colombia, he replied, “It sounds good to me.”
 
 
Trump’s comments came a day after US forces captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and brought him to the United States to face criminal charges. He said other countries in the region should take note and “change their ways".
 

Focus on drugs and use of force

 
Trump has repeatedly blamed drug trafficking for problems in the US and has backed economic and military steps to curb it. His administration imposed tariffs on Mexico and Canada over fentanyl imports.

The US has also carried out operations at sea, striking and sinking boats in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean that it said were being used to traffic drugs, Bloomberg reported.
 
Trump said his actions against Venezuela would also weaken Cuba, one of Caracas’s closest allies, by cutting off income to Havana. He claimed that “a lot of Cubans were killed yesterday” during the US operation in and around Caracas, noting that Cuban soldiers assist the Venezuelan military.
 
“Cuba looks like it is ready to fall,” Trump said, without providing evidence beyond the country’s weak economy. “I don’t think we need any action.”   
 

Softer tone toward Mexico

 
Trump struck a slightly less aggressive tone when speaking about Mexico, despite calling it a major drug-trafficking route. He has maintained friendly ties with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.
 
“Mexico has to get their act together, because they’re pouring through Mexico. And we’re going to have to do something,” Trump said.
 
He added that he has repeatedly offered to send the US military to help Mexico “clean up” the situation, but Sheinbaum has publicly rejected the offer.
 
“We’d love Mexico to do it. They’re capable of doing it,” Trump said. “But unfortunately, the cartels are very strong in Mexico.”
 
(With agency inputs)

Topics : Donald Trump Colombia Venezuela Nicolas Maduro BS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 9:01 AM IST

