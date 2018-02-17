INTERNATIONAL MARKET NEWS
March 12, 2018, Monday
British officials told Saudi Aramco IPO unlikely until 2019: Report
The state-run oil company is expected to sell about 5% of Aramco in what would likely be the world's biggest IPO
March 12, 2018, Monday
S&P sued in Aus for A$190 mn for 'weakening ratings model to win business'
In the 10 years since the global financial crisis, S&P has settled lawsuits in the US over its ratings of CDO
March 09, 2018, Friday
Wall Street higher as Feb wage data allays inflation fears; Dow up 0.5%
Nonfarm payrolls jumped by 313,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said, its biggest increase in more than 1-1/2 years
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Asian shares find solace in hopes of smaller tariffs by Donald Trump
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended down just 0.05 per cent at 2,726.8 after an initial loss of almost one per cent
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Dow falls 1% at open after Gary Cohn's exit adds to trade war fears
Gary Cohn's exit triggered concerns that Trump may move ahead with his threat to impose hefty tariffs
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Communal violence: Sri Lankan stocks drop to near 3-week closing low
Analysts said local investors continued to be on the sidelines as they were still worried about political uncertainty
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
At NAFTA talks, Canada vows to counter US steel, aluminium tariffs
Canada, which has the most to lose as the top source of US steel to the US market, has called the tariffs "unacceptable"
March 05, 2018, Monday
Italian bond yields jump as eurosceptic parties surge in election
The surge to parties sceptical of the EU could prove a setback to stable government and to wider European integration, investors ...
March 03, 2018, Saturday
US stocks fall, on track for weekly losses on global trade war fears
(Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 fell on Friday and were on track for weekly losses as investor anxiety built over a possible ...
March 02, 2018, Friday
Global stocks, dollar tumble as Trump sparks global trade war fears
Oil prices were also under pressure, having fallen more than 1 percent the previous day on trade friction fears
March 01, 2018, Thursday
Wall Street down even as US steel stocks jump on tariff expectations
US President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday that the US steel and aluminum industries need "free, fair and smart trade"
March 01, 2018, Thursday
Gold slips to three-week low as dollar holds firm
Spot gold was 0.3 per cent lower at $1,313.81 an ounce at 0744 GMT, after touching $1,312.26, the lowest since February 9
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Toys R Us goes into administration in UK, putting 3,000 jobs at stake
The toy retailer has struggled in Britain in recent years as shoppers increasingly prefer to spend online rather than visit its ...
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
Comcast's $31-bn Sky counterbid pushes European media stocks to month high
Comcast, a $184 billion media giant which owns NBC and Universal Pictures, said it was offering 12.50 pounds per share
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
Crypto startups' hottest hires aren't millennials, they're banking cops
A growing number of crypto startups are adding former regulators and other government authorities to their payrolls
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
US to overtake Russia as biggest crude oil producer by 2019 at latest: IEA
US crude oil output rose above 10 million barrels per day (bpd) late last year for the first time since the 1970s, overtaking top ...
February 25, 2018, Sunday
Stay invested in US stocks, terrible mistake to be in bonds: Buffett
Higher rates have kept US equity markets under selling pressure, as investors worry borrowing costs could hurt companies' ...
February 23, 2018, Friday
Wall Street advances on gains in technology stocks
Soaring shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and HP Inc were a major force behind the surge in technology stocks
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
Gains in technology stocks, Amazon drive Wall Street higher
Amazon rose 1.9 per cent, while tech heavyweights such as Facebook, Apple and Alphabet gained between 1 per cent and 2.6 per cent
February 20, 2018, Tuesday
Oil hits two-week high on share market recovery, Mideast tensions
Brent crude was up 89 cents at $65.73 a barrel at 1802 GMT, after rising to an 11-day high of $65.75 a barrel earlier in the ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
World stocks hit two-week high, Europe surges on 'Goldilocks' US job report
US economy is experiencing a combination of high growth and low inflation, referred to in the market as a "Goldilocks" trend
March 12, 2018, Monday
China's Sinochem Group plans $2-bn Hong Kong IPO for various oil assets
A valuation for the energy unit was not immediately available
March 09, 2018, Friday
China, Japan, South Korea hits out at trump's steel, aluminium tariffs
Trump on Thursday pressed ahead with the imposition of 25 percent tariffs on steel imports and 10 percent for aluminium
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Gary Cohn exit adds to Wall Street trade war fears; Dow drops 1%
Worries over the threat to global trade that U.S. moves would represent have dominated Wall Street trading for almost a week.
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Japan may punish crypto exchanges, halt ops after $530-mn Coincheck heist
FSA will mete out the punishments after uncovering flaws in customer protection and anti-money laundering measures during on-site ...
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Warning sign? Asia's biggest currency gain in 20 years may be about to end
The rupiah is seen as a bellwether of sorts for Asia given the high foreign ownership of the nation's bonds
March 05, 2018, Monday
Trade war fear, Italian election buffet world shares for fifth straight day
Recent events have again put equity markets, barely recovered from their February selloff, under a cloud
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Bitcoin's plunge in daily transactions stirs questions about its use
The average number of trades recorded daily has roughly dropped in half from the December highs
March 02, 2018, Friday
Dow extends losses, down over 300 pts, as trade war fears hurt industrials
Boeing's 3.8% fall weighed the most on the index as worries about higher costs troubled investors
March 01, 2018, Thursday
Zuckerberg sells $500-mn FB stock in Feb to fund philanthropic vehicle
Zuckerberg said in September he would sell 35 million to 75 million shares of Facebook over the next 18 months
March 01, 2018, Thursday
Spotify announces public listing, voices confidence to clock profit soon
Spotify in its filing said that the share listing could be worth $1 billion
March 01, 2018, Thursday
What to make of US Fed chairman Jerome Powell's hawkish testimony
Powell said that his expectations for domestic economic growth have increased since the beginning of the year
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Wall Street climbs after Q4 GDP growth revised lower to 2.5%; Celgene falls
S&P 500 and the Dow are still on course for their first monthly fall since last March
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
Wall St lower after Powell says mkt volatility won't stop more rate hikes
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.86 points
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
China shares slip on uncertainty over unlimited rule for Xi Jinping
Chinese stocks slipped today despite gains in most other world markets as uncertainty lingered over the removal of term limits ...
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
Norway's wealth fund, world's biggest, doubles return in 2017 at $131 bn
It is one of the world's largest shareholders, with investments in around 9,100 companies worldwide, equivalent to 1.4 percent of ...
February 25, 2018, Sunday
Anbang takeover: Analysts say it doesn't presage wave of nationalisations
Chinese law allows for similar takeovers across the financial sector; banking and securities laws, for instance, allow the state ...
February 22, 2018, Thursday
Wall Street rises sharply as rate hike fears ease; bond yields ease
All 11 major S&P sectors were higher, led by a 1.5% gain in the telecom services index and a 0.9% rise in energy index
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
Britain's AA shares plunge after slashing dividends and profit forecast
The dividend cut marks a change for AA, which paid a total dividend of 9.3 pence in the 2017
February 17, 2018, Saturday
Gold falls by Rs 70 to Rs 31,750 per 10 grams on global cues, muted demand
Silver also surged on increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers