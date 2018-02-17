INTERNATIONAL MARKET NEWS

March 12, 2018, Monday British officials told Saudi Aramco IPO unlikely until 2019: Report The state-run oil company is expected to sell about 5% of Aramco in what would likely be the world's biggest IPO

March 12, 2018, Monday S&P sued in Aus for A$190 mn for 'weakening ratings model to win business' In the 10 years since the global financial crisis, S&P has settled lawsuits in the US over its ratings of CDO

March 09, 2018, Friday Wall Street higher as Feb wage data allays inflation fears; Dow up 0.5% Nonfarm payrolls jumped by 313,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said, its biggest increase in more than 1-1/2 years

March 08, 2018, Thursday Asian shares find solace in hopes of smaller tariffs by Donald Trump On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended down just 0.05 per cent at 2,726.8 after an initial loss of almost one per cent

March 07, 2018, Wednesday Dow falls 1% at open after Gary Cohn's exit adds to trade war fears Gary Cohn's exit triggered concerns that Trump may move ahead with his threat to impose hefty tariffs

March 06, 2018, Tuesday Communal violence: Sri Lankan stocks drop to near 3-week closing low Analysts said local investors continued to be on the sidelines as they were still worried about political uncertainty

March 06, 2018, Tuesday At NAFTA talks, Canada vows to counter US steel, aluminium tariffs Canada, which has the most to lose as the top source of US steel to the US market, has called the tariffs "unacceptable"

March 05, 2018, Monday Italian bond yields jump as eurosceptic parties surge in election The surge to parties sceptical of the EU could prove a setback to stable government and to wider European integration, investors ...

March 03, 2018, Saturday US stocks fall, on track for weekly losses on global trade war fears (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 fell on Friday and were on track for weekly losses as investor anxiety built over a possible ...

March 02, 2018, Friday Global stocks, dollar tumble as Trump sparks global trade war fears Oil prices were also under pressure, having fallen more than 1 percent the previous day on trade friction fears

March 01, 2018, Thursday Wall Street down even as US steel stocks jump on tariff expectations US President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday that the US steel and aluminum industries need "free, fair and smart trade"

March 01, 2018, Thursday Gold slips to three-week low as dollar holds firm Spot gold was 0.3 per cent lower at $1,313.81 an ounce at 0744 GMT, after touching $1,312.26, the lowest since February 9

February 28, 2018, Wednesday Toys R Us goes into administration in UK, putting 3,000 jobs at stake The toy retailer has struggled in Britain in recent years as shoppers increasingly prefer to spend online rather than visit its ...

February 27, 2018, Tuesday Comcast's $31-bn Sky counterbid pushes European media stocks to month high Comcast, a $184 billion media giant which owns NBC and Universal Pictures, said it was offering 12.50 pounds per share

February 27, 2018, Tuesday Crypto startups' hottest hires aren't millennials, they're banking cops A growing number of crypto startups are adding former regulators and other government authorities to their payrolls

February 27, 2018, Tuesday US to overtake Russia as biggest crude oil producer by 2019 at latest: IEA US crude oil output rose above 10 million barrels per day (bpd) late last year for the first time since the 1970s, overtaking top ...

February 25, 2018, Sunday Stay invested in US stocks, terrible mistake to be in bonds: Buffett Higher rates have kept US equity markets under selling pressure, as investors worry borrowing costs could hurt companies' ...

February 23, 2018, Friday Wall Street advances on gains in technology stocks Soaring shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and HP Inc were a major force behind the surge in technology stocks

February 21, 2018, Wednesday Gains in technology stocks, Amazon drive Wall Street higher Amazon rose 1.9 per cent, while tech heavyweights such as Facebook, Apple and Alphabet gained between 1 per cent and 2.6 per cent