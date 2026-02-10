OPPO launches K14X 5G in India with 6500mAh battery: Check price, specs
OPPO has launched the K14X 5G in India, featuring a 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, a 6,500mAh battery, and an IP64 rating, along with AI-powered features.
OPPO has launched the OPPO K14X smartphone in India. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, the smartphone sports a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also includes AI-powered features, including AI Eraser, AI Reflection Remover, AI Best Shot, and AI Unblur. The company said the smartphone comes with improved thermal management to keep performance stable and visuals smooth during long usage.
OPPO K14X 5G: Price and variants
- 4GB RAM +128GB storage: Rs 14,999
- 6GB RAM +128GB storage: Rs 16,999
- Colours: Icy Blue and Prism Violet
OPPO K14X 5G: Availability and offers
The company said that pre-bookings for the OPPO K14X 5G begin on February 10. The smartphone will be available from February 16 through the OPPO e-store and the e-commerce platform Flipkart.
As for the introductory offer, customers purchasing the smartphone can avail a Rs 1,500 discount on the sale day with select bank cards. Additionally, they can also get up to three-month no-interest equated monthly instalment option.
OPPO K14X 5G: Details
The OPPO K14X 5G features a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,125 nits of peak brightness. The OPPO K14X has an 8.61mm profile and weighs around 209–212 grams. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.
For photography, the company said that the OPPO K14X comes with a 50MP rear camera paired with a 2MP depth sensor. The OPPO K14X 5G adds a Dual-View Video feature that lets users record using both the front and rear cameras at the same time, combining the footage into a single frame. In terms of durability, the company said that the smartphone carries an IP64 rating, offering protection against dust and water splashes.
The device runs on ColorOS 15, based on Android 15. The smartphone packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W charging. It also includes support for reverse wired charging.
The company also highlighted its AI-powered features on the K14X, including AI Eraser, AI Reflection Remover, AI Best Shot, and AI Unblur. Additionally, OPPO said that the phone will include AI LinkBoost 3.0 and Outdoor Mode 2.0, along with improved thermal management to maintain stable performance and visual smoothness during extended usage or in high-temperature conditions.
OPPO K14X 5G: Specifications
- Display: 6.75-inch HD+, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1125 nits peak brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
- RAM: up to 6GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Rear camera: 50MP main + 2MP depth sensor
- Front camera: 5MP
- Durability: IP64
- OS: ColorOS 15 based on Android 15
- Battery: 6,500mAh
- Charging: 45W wired and reverse charging support
- Weight: 209-212 gm
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 1:39 PM IST