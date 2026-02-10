Nothing Phone 4a may launch in blue, pink and yellow colours: Details

UK-based consumer electronics brand Nothing appears to be preparing for the launch of its Phone 4a series. The company has shared a new teaser that hints that the Phone 4a series may launch in multiple colours, including black, white, blue, pink and yellow. In a post on X, Nothing wrote “Soon,” alongside a graphic made up of coloured dots forming the “(a)” logo that the company uses on its A-series products. The Nothing Phone 4a series could feature two phones: Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro.

Nothing 4a series: What to expect

The graphics posted by Nothing show dots in black and white, along with blue, pink, and yellow colours. This could signify the colours in which Nothing may launch its Phone 4a series models. Last month, Nothing shared a video titled “Phone (4a): A New Chapter” on its YouTube channel, in which the company’s CEO, Carl Pei , said that Nothing is experimenting with more premium materials and new colour options to refresh the look and feel of the device, aligning with the new teaser.

Blue is not entirely new for the brand, as it has previously appeared in select variants of Nothing’s A-series devices. Yellow, meanwhile, was used prominently on the Nothing Ear (a) earbuds launched in 2024, making it a familiar colour. The inclusion of multiple bright colour options suggests Nothing may continue its focus on design and visual identity with the Phone 4a series.

So far, the company has not shared any details about specifications or a launch timeline. However, the teaser indicates that an official announcement could happen soon, with more information expected in the coming weeks. In the video shared by the company last month, Pei described the Phone 4a as “a complete evolution” over its predecessor, spanning the display, camera, and overall performance.

According to a previous report by 9To5Google, the Nothing Phone 4a series has surfaced in regulatory filings, with the Pro model appearing on the European Union’s energy labelling website. The listing revealed some early details about the device.

ALSO READ: G-SHOCK launches GST-B1000 series watch in India at Rs 29,995: Details As per the report, the Nothing Phone 4a models could feature a slightly larger battery, with listings showing a rated capacity of 5,080mAh. By comparison, the Phone 3a series ships with a 5,000mAh battery but has a rated capacity of 4,920mAh. The Nothing Phone 4a series smartphones are also expected to come with improved durability, including an upgraded IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

According to a report by GSMArena, both phones in the lineup are expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-series chips, although the exact processors have not yet been revealed. The Pro variant is said to support eSIM, and at least one version is also expected to feature UFS 3.1 storage.

In related news, Nothing has confirmed that its upcoming smartphones will cost more, citing a sharp rise in memory prices driven by global demand from artificial intelligence data centres. Recently, on X, Nothing CEO Carl Pei said the company will raise prices across its smartphone portfolio in 2026, as rising component costs make it difficult to maintain current pricing without cutting specifications.