Chinese Whispers
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi to attend dinner hosted by Sonia Gandhi
After staying in the shadows for some time, former Chief Minister of Bihar Jitan Ram Manjhi has suddenly found himself in the ...
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
GST on idlis, dosas, biryani: A tough question for Telangana's K T Rama Rao
A resident of Boduppal town in Medchal district of the state tweeted that he was a vegetarian and had to pay GST on idlis and ...
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Chatterbox: Split in Bihar Congress unit; the party in a mess
The party does not have a president in the state and might not have one till 2019 as it is too divided to elect one and does not ...
-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Letter to BS: No CAs in Govt's regulatory body for accounting professionals
The function of the NFRA is to regulate the standards on accounting and auditing and oversee their compliance
-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Women with a cause: Female leaders demand 33% reservation in Parliament
Women politicians and activists collected outside Parliament on Thursday morning to demand that the Narendra Modi government ...
-
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
'Pakoda politics' still on; impasse in Houses of Parliament continues
Neither of the two Houses of Parliament could transact any business for a third day in a row.
-
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
This is Parliament, not a bazaar: Venkaiah Naidu to MPs
The Constitution Club, a club exclusively for Members of Parliament, held a badminton tournament
-
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
From tantrik to Krishna, Naramalli Siva Prasad's unique style of protest
According to the Bihar economic survey tabled recently, the consumption of honey and cheese has shot up in the state after ...
-
March 04, 2018, Sunday
Northeast polls: Are BJP's headquarters, 'number 18' its lucky charms?
The Tripura polls were held on Feb 18 and the headquarters took 18 months to build
-
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Anxious NDA's alliance partners to step-up demand for a full-time convenor
The post of NDA convener used to be crucial during the Atal Behari Vajpayee era
-
March 02, 2018, Friday
Twitter controversy: Ajaz Khan tags Mumbai Police at wrong event
The tweet also thanked the officials for the flower decoration
-
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
Yeddyurappa's 75th birthday: For this BJP leader age is just a number
By and large, his party colleagues refrained from mentioning his age
-
February 26, 2018, Monday
A bit of singing & dancing at Maharashta CM's bungalow
In his youth, Fadnavis had modelled for a friend's garment manufacturing company
-
February 25, 2018, Sunday
As Lalu Prasad languishes in jail, RJD gripped by internal conflicts
Congress might grab the upper hand ahead of the Lok Sabha elections
-
February 24, 2018, Saturday
Chatterbox: Dharna in progress
The Prasar Bharati (PB) board and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting are locked in a battle
-
February 22, 2018, Thursday
When in India, eat only Indian: NSE serves tri-colour vegetarian kebabs
Many global fund managers present at the event were surprised at the food choice
-
February 22, 2018, Thursday
New avatar: Ritabrata Banerjee is trying to reinvent himself
Ritabrata tweeted that he had been recognised "as an independent Rajya Sabha member from Bengal"
-
February 22, 2018, Thursday
A realignment on the anvil: Andhra Pradesh politics is in a churn
TDP members protested in both the Houses and the party has indicated that it might part ways with the BJP for the next Lok Sabha ...
-
February 22, 2018, Thursday
PNB fraud: Fake Sebi circular spooks investors
Their fears were compounded after a popular news channel flashed the news about the circular
-
February 22, 2018, Thursday
Bihar board exams: Tight security for students, tests to be video recorded
There is one invigilator for every 25 students