CM Adityanath calls 2026 a 'defining year', pitches UP as AI, tech hub

The chief minister said preparations are underway to develop AI cities in Lucknow and Noida, while a semiconductor unit worth Rs 3,700 crore is being set up in Jewar

Adityanath noted that over 1 million citizens are being trained in AI through the 'AI Pragya' initiative (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday termed 2026 a decisive year for Uttar Pradesh's technological advancement, saying the state is emerging as a global hub for artificial intelligence and the digital economy.

In a detailed message in Hindi on X, the chief minister said 2025 will be remembered for setting new benchmarks in innovation, data, and, future-oriented development as the state works to become a future-ready investment hub.

Adityanath said investment can thrive only when the state and society are secure. He said strong governance has strengthened "Brand UP" globally and transformed the state into a trusted destination of investors.

 

The chief minister said preparations are underway to develop AI cities in Lucknow and Noida, while a semiconductor unit worth Rs 3,700 crore is being set up in Jewar.

He pointed out that a data centre policy, which focuses on indigenous centres and secure data, is already showing results. Five hyperscale data centre parks are now operational for commercial use.

The government has set a target of attracting Rs 30,000 crore in investment in the data centre sector, he added. According to the chief minister, software technology parks have been established in nine cities across the state. He added that the state is reaching new milestones in drone technology, robotics and mobile manufacturing.

Adityanath noted that over 1 million citizens are being trained in AI through the 'AI Pragya' initiative. This programme has also led to the creation of thousands of new jobs.

Urging the youth to take an active role, Adityanath called on them to make a pledge for 2026. He encouraged them to spread awareness about computers and AI among at least five children in their neighbourhoods and to dedicate one hour every week to 'gyaan-daan'.

He added that the combined efforts of the government and citizens would not only help realise the dream of a developed Uttar Pradesh and establish the state as a global hub of science and technology.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

