Shah to hold series of organisational meetings on 2nd day of Bengal visit

Shah to hold series of organisational meetings on 2nd day of Bengal visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to hold back-to-back closed-door meetings with the BJP's MLAs and MPs, besides representatives in various civic bodies

Amit Shah, Home Minister

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the International Conference of Urban Cooperative Credit Sector (CO-OP KUMBH 2025), in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025.(Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a series of meetings with party leaders in Kolkata on Tuesday, with barely a few months left for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Shah reached the city on Monday on a three-day visit.

He is scheduled to hold back-to-back closed-door meetings with the BJP's MLAs and MPs, besides representatives in various civic bodies, a leader said.

He is also expected to meet the top brass of the RSS in the state.

He is also scheduled to address a press conference during the day.

After his arrival on Monday, Shah held a meeting at the BJP office in Salt Lake to take stock of the party's organisational preparedness for the upcoming polls.

 

His visit is focused on setting the BJP's tone and tenor for the upcoming elections, party leaders said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Amit Shah BJP West Bengal West Bengal Assembly polls

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

