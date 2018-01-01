You are here » Home
Man Industries (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 513269
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: MANINDS
|ISIN Code: INE993A01026
|
BSE
LIVE
15:29 | 12 Mar
|
126.40
|
3.65
(2.97%)
|
OPEN
125.00
|
HIGH
127.30
|
LOW
124.50
|
NSE
LIVE
15:15 | 12 Mar
|
127.00
|
4.40
(3.59%)
|
OPEN
124.00
|
HIGH
127.95
|
LOW
124.00
About Man Industries (India) Ltd.
Man Industries (India) Ltd
The flagship Company of MAN Group (UK), MAN Industries (India) Limited (erstwhile MAN Aluminium Limited) an ISO - 9001 Company was incorporated on 19th May 1988 with a project to manufacture Aluminium Extrusions. Now, the company is a leading manufacturer and exporter of large diameter Carbon Steel Line Pipes for various high pressure transmission applications for Gas, Crude Oil, Petrochemical Pro...> More
Man Industries (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Man Industries (India) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Man Industries (India) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|480.74
|210.85
|128
|Other Income
|22.75
|19.25
|18.18
|Total Income
|503.49
|230.1
|118.81
|Total Expenses
|458.98
|206.72
|122.03
|Operating Profit
|44.51
|23.38
|90.38
|Net Profit
|17.02
|2.69
|532.71
|Equity Capital
|28.55
|28.55
| -
Man Industries (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Man Industries (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Man Industries (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|5.42%
|0.55%
|0.51%
|-0.30%
|1 Month
|-9.55%
|-6.58%
|-1.12%
|-0.26%
|3 Month
|13.36%
|11.55%
|2.08%
|1.58%
|6 Month
|35.11%
|38.65%
|5.47%
|4.96%
|1 Year
|173.30%
|174.30%
|17.18%
|16.81%
|3 Year
|131.29%
|125.18%
|17.24%
|19.08%
Man Industries (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|124.50
|
|127.30
|Week Low/High
|114.00
|
|127.30
|Month Low/High
|114.00
|
|146.00
|YEAR Low/High
|45.50
|
|161.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.85
|
|238.00
Quick Links for Man Industries (India):