JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Man Industries (India) Ltd

Man Industries (India) Ltd.

BSE: 513269 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: MANINDS ISIN Code: INE993A01026
BSE LIVE 15:29 | 12 Mar 126.40 3.65
(2.97%)
OPEN

125.00

 HIGH

127.30

 LOW

124.50
NSE LIVE 15:15 | 12 Mar 127.00 4.40
(3.59%)
OPEN

124.00

 HIGH

127.95

 LOW

124.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 125.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 122.75
VOLUME 48725
52-Week high 161.00
52-Week low 45.50
P/E 15.10
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 722
Buy Price 126.40
Buy Qty 10.00
Sell Price 127.00
Sell Qty 150.00
OPEN 125.00
CLOSE 122.75
VOLUME 48725
52-Week high 161.00
52-Week low 45.50
P/E 15.10
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 722
Buy Price 126.40
Buy Qty 10.00
Sell Price 127.00
Sell Qty 150.00

About Man Industries (India) Ltd.

Man Industries (India) Ltd

The flagship Company of MAN Group (UK), MAN Industries (India) Limited (erstwhile MAN Aluminium Limited) an ISO - 9001 Company was incorporated on 19th May 1988 with a project to manufacture Aluminium Extrusions. Now, the company is a leading manufacturer and exporter of large diameter Carbon Steel Line Pipes for various high pressure transmission applications for Gas, Crude Oil, Petrochemical Pro...> More

Man Industries (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   722
EPS - TTM () [*S] 8.37
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.10
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.22
Book Value / Share () [*S] 106.84
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.18
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Man Industries (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 480.74 210.85 128
Other Income 22.75 19.25 18.18
Total Income 503.49 230.1 118.81
Total Expenses 458.98 206.72 122.03
Operating Profit 44.51 23.38 90.38
Net Profit 17.02 2.69 532.71
Equity Capital 28.55 28.55 -
> More on Man Industries (India) Ltd Financials Results

Man Industries (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bhushan Steel 42.40 -3.85 960.36
Mukand 64.90 4.59 917.75
Gallantt Ispat 270.00 -3.00 762.48
Man Inds. 126.40 2.97 721.74
Beekay Steel Ind 359.65 -0.29 685.85
Pennar Inds. 55.05 -0.36 662.47
Orissa Sponge 219.40 -4.98 653.59
> More on Man Industries (India) Ltd Peer Group

Man Industries (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 43.61
Banks/FIs 0.14
FIIs 2.35
Insurance 0.20
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 30.49
Custodians 0.00
Other 22.53
> More on Man Industries (India) Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Man Industries (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 5.42% 0.55% 0.51% -0.30%
1 Month -9.55% -6.58% -1.12% -0.26%
3 Month 13.36% 11.55% 2.08% 1.58%
6 Month 35.11% 38.65% 5.47% 4.96%
1 Year 173.30% 174.30% 17.18% 16.81%
3 Year 131.29% 125.18% 17.24% 19.08%

Man Industries (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 124.50
127.30
Week Low/High 114.00
127.30
Month Low/High 114.00
146.00
YEAR Low/High 45.50
161.00
All TIME Low/High 1.85
238.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Man Industries (India):