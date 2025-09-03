Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 11:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Man Industries' stock zooms 11% on winning ₹1,700-crore export order

Man Industries' stock zooms 11% on winning ₹1,700-crore export order

The buying on the counter came after the company bagged an export order worth ₹1,700 crore. This order is expected to be delivered during the next 6 to 12 months.

Illustration: Binay Sinha

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Man Industries (India) shares zoomed 11 per cent on Wednesday and registered an intra-day high at ₹431.5 per share on BSE. At 10:11 AM, on BSE, Man Industries’ share price was trading 7.89 per cent higher at ₹419.15 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.09 per cent at 80,227.13.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹2,818.16 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹469 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹201.45.
 
In one year, Man Industries shares lost 2.8 per cent, as compared to Sensex’s decline of 2.9 per cent.  READ STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE 
 

Why did Man Industries' shares rise in trade? 

The buying on the counter came after the company bagged an export order worth ₹1,700 crore. This order is expected to be delivered during the next 6 to 12 months.
 
With this, the total unexecuted order book of Man Industries stands at ₹4,700 crore.

“This order reflects the robust business environment and showcases the trust of the customers them have in the Company’s technological and executional capabilities,” the filing read. 
 
The order was received from an international customer whose details were not mentioned in the filing. According to the contract terms, Man Industries will supply various types of coated pipes to the customer. 
 
That apart, in Q1FY26, Man Industries reported a 44.99 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit to ₹27.62 crore for the quarter ended June, compared with ₹19.05 crore a year ago.   ALSO READ | Vikran Engineering posts lacklustre debut; shares list at 2% premium 
At the operating level, Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 28.2 per cent to ₹49.4 crore from ₹38.5 crore, with the Ebitda margin improving to 6.6 per cent from 5.1 per cent in the year-ago quarter.
 
The company’s executable order book stood at ₹3,200 crore as of June 2025, with deliveries scheduled over the next six to 12 months. It also has a bid pipeline of around ₹15,000 crore. Further, the company said that the export volumes in the quarter were impacted by deferments in certain scheduled consignments due to vessel availability issues arising from the Iran-Israel conflict. These shipments are now in transit and are expected to be accounted for in the current quarter.

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

