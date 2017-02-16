TRENDING ON BS
Israel Aerospace partners with Dynamatic Technologies for UAVs in India

Both firms signed an agreement regarding the production, assembly & support of mini UAVs in India

BS B2B Bureau  |  Bengaluru 

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has roped in Dynamatic Technologies Ltd (DTL) to jointly tap the Indian UAV (unmanned air vehicles) market. Both companies signed a cooperation agreement regarding the production, assembly and support of mini UAVs in India, at the Aero India exhibition currently underway in Bengaluru.

The agreement encompasses the transfer of technology and production capabilities from IAI to DTL to enable the indigenous capability for mini UAV systems for the benefit of Indian end-users and in support of the Indian government's Make in India initiative. This agreement can serve as a solid foothold for much broader collaboration between the parties in the field of UAVs in India, while retaining the continuity of existing programs and enabling the implementation of new ones.

“India is one of IAI's main strategic customers; hence our relationship with Indian users, customers, and companies is critical. It is, therefore, our intention to transfer a significant part of our UAV activity to India in the near future, in accordance with the ‘Make in India’ policy. We are delighted to join our new partner DTL and jointly offer best-of-breed solutions for India,” stated Shaul Shahar, IAI EVP and general manager of IAI's Military Aircraft Group.

For 25 years, Israel Aerospace Industries has been working hand-in-hand with the Indian Government and various services to supply them with its UAV systems and technologies to their utmost satisfaction. IAI has been able to build a robust customer support infrastructure over the years through the support of many high-end local Indian partners. 

The new strategic collaboration with DTL will provide both IAI and DTL with the opportunity to offer the Indian Army very capable UAV solutions with local production and support. DTL's superior aerospace production technologies and experience with mini UAVs in India, along with IAI's leading technologies and experience will undoubtedly ensure that the Indian customer receives the best possible solution.

Udayant Malhoutra, CEO & managing director, Dynamatic Technologies Ltd, said, “This partnership with IAI has the perfect elements essential to build a UAV enterprise in India, under the Government's Make In India initiative. Dynamatic already manufactures major complex assemblies for global OEMs and we have already built a robust supply-chain ecosystem in India. This is the foundation upon which the industrialisation of world-class UASs will be developed.”

Dynamatic Technologies designs and builds high precision systems and sub-systems for aerospace, automotive, hydraulics and homeland security & defence. With manufacturing facilities in India, Europe and US, the company has been the developmental partner with DRDO for Lakshya, a pilotless target UAV. Dynamatic Oldland Aerospace is engaged in manufacture of complex assemblies for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Airbus, Boeing and BELL Helicopters.

