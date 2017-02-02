Japan's JTEKT buys out Sona Group in their steering JV

Japan's JTEKT
Corporation has acquired Sona Autocomp Holding Limited's (SAHL) 25.12 percent stake in their JV, Sona Koyo Steering
Systems Limited (SKSSL), for about Rs 419.28 crores. Besides, JTEKT
and SAHL, Maruti Suzuki India also owns 6.94 percent stake in SKSSL.
Sona Koyo
and JTEKT
came together in 1985 to start production of steering
in India. While JTEKT
has a technical assistance agreement with SKSSL for steering
parts, it also sells semi-processed products and parts to SKSSL. Sona Koyo Steering
Systems Limited, the flagship company of the auto component
maker Sona Group, is currently the largest manufacturer of steering
systems for the passenger car and utility vehicle market in India.
With the acquisition of additional SKSSL shares, JTEKT
will deepen its relationship with SKSSL, and combined efforts in providing swift customer services and meeting their expectations by a multitude of business administration in various areas including design, purchasing, and quality will help JTEKT
provide better products and services to the customers.
SKSSL will play a key role for JTEKT
in the Indian market. “By promoting management efficiency and strengthening competitiveness, JTEKT
can ensure business development for both companies and increase its presence in the fast-growing industry of India,” said JTEKT
in a press statement.
