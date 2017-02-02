TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » B2B Connect » B2B - Manufacturing Industry » News on Manufacturing Industry

Budget falls short of electronic product makers' expectations
Business Standard

A COMMERCIAL FEATURE

What's this ?

Commercial Feature is a Business Standard Digital Marketing Initiative.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing or editing these articles.

For further information, please write to assist@bsmail.in

Japan's JTEKT buys out Sona Group in their steering JV

Indian auto component maker sold its 25.12% in Sona Koyo Steering Systems to its Japanese partner

BS B2B Bureau  |  New Delhi 

SKSSL plant
SKSSL plant

Japan's JTEKT Corporation has acquired Sona Autocomp Holding Limited's (SAHL) 25.12 percent stake in their JV, Sona Koyo Steering Systems Limited (SKSSL), for about Rs 419.28 crores. Besides, JTEKT and SAHL, Maruti Suzuki India also owns 6.94 percent stake in SKSSL.

Sona Koyo and JTEKT came together in 1985 to start production of steering in India. While JTEKT has a technical assistance agreement with SKSSL for steering parts, it also sells semi-processed products and parts to SKSSL. Sona Koyo Steering Systems Limited, the flagship company of the auto component maker Sona Group, is currently the largest manufacturer of steering systems for the passenger car and utility vehicle market in India. 

With the acquisition of additional SKSSL shares, JTEKT will deepen its relationship with SKSSL, and combined efforts in providing swift customer services and meeting their expectations by a multitude of business administration in various areas including design, purchasing, and quality will help JTEKT provide better products and services to the customers.

SKSSL will play a key role for JTEKT in the Indian market. “By promoting management efficiency and strengthening competitiveness, JTEKT can ensure business development for both companies and increase its presence in the fast-growing industry of India,” said JTEKT in a press statement.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Japan's JTEKT buys out Sona Group in their steering JV

Indian auto component maker sold its 25.12% in Sona Koyo Steering Systems to its Japanese partner

Indian auto component maker sold its 25.12% in Sona Koyo Steering Systems to its Japanese partner
Japan's JTEKT Corporation has acquired Sona Autocomp Holding Limited's (SAHL) 25.12 percent stake in their JV, Sona Koyo Steering Systems Limited (SKSSL), for about Rs 419.28 crores. Besides, JTEKT and SAHL, Maruti Suzuki India also owns 6.94 percent stake in SKSSL.

Sona Koyo and JTEKT came together in 1985 to start production of steering in India. While JTEKT has a technical assistance agreement with SKSSL for steering parts, it also sells semi-processed products and parts to SKSSL. Sona Koyo Steering Systems Limited, the flagship company of the auto component maker Sona Group, is currently the largest manufacturer of steering systems for the passenger car and utility vehicle market in India. 

With the acquisition of additional SKSSL shares, JTEKT will deepen its relationship with SKSSL, and combined efforts in providing swift customer services and meeting their expectations by a multitude of business administration in various areas including design, purchasing, and quality will help JTEKT provide better products and services to the customers.

SKSSL will play a key role for JTEKT in the Indian market. “By promoting management efficiency and strengthening competitiveness, JTEKT can ensure business development for both companies and increase its presence in the fast-growing industry of India,” said JTEKT in a press statement.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Subscribe to the Business Standard b2b Connect Newsletters and stay updated with latest news, features, events and more in key industries

Select one or more industry newsletters

Chemical
 
Plastic & Polymers
 
Pharma
 
Manufacturing
 
Hospitality
 
All of the above
 
 
 
Submit
 

Japan's JTEKT buys out Sona Group in their steering JV

Indian auto component maker sold its 25.12% in Sona Koyo Steering Systems to its Japanese partner

Japan's JTEKT Corporation has acquired Sona Autocomp Holding Limited's (SAHL) 25.12 percent stake in their JV, Sona Koyo Steering Systems Limited (SKSSL), for about Rs 419.28 crores. Besides, JTEKT and SAHL, Maruti Suzuki India also owns 6.94 percent stake in SKSSL.

Sona Koyo and JTEKT came together in 1985 to start production of steering in India. While JTEKT has a technical assistance agreement with SKSSL for steering parts, it also sells semi-processed products and parts to SKSSL. Sona Koyo Steering Systems Limited, the flagship company of the auto component maker Sona Group, is currently the largest manufacturer of steering systems for the passenger car and utility vehicle market in India. 

With the acquisition of additional SKSSL shares, JTEKT will deepen its relationship with SKSSL, and combined efforts in providing swift customer services and meeting their expectations by a multitude of business administration in various areas including design, purchasing, and quality will help JTEKT provide better products and services to the customers.

SKSSL will play a key role for JTEKT in the Indian market. “By promoting management efficiency and strengthening competitiveness, JTEKT can ensure business development for both companies and increase its presence in the fast-growing industry of India,” said JTEKT in a press statement.

image
Business Standard
177 22