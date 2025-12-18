Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex mixed in pre-open trade; Asian stocks slide; Rupee opens flat
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on December 18, 2025: GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a tepid start for the benchmark equity indices
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, December 18, 2025: Indian equity markets are likely to open on a lower note on Thursday amid weak global cues. GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a tepid start for the benchmark indices. Market sentiment is also likely to be influenced by the weekly expiry of Sensex derivatives contracts today.
At 08:08 AM on Thursday, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 25,891, down by 6 points.
On the data front, globally, investors await the Bank of England (BoE) interest rate decision from the UK, the European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decision from the euro area, and inflation and jobless claims data from the US. Further, the Bank of Japan will kick off its two-day meeting, with the central bank expected to raise rates to 0.75 per cent on Friday.
Among global peers, markets across the Asia-Pacific region traded lower on Thursday as investors on Wall Street continued to shift away from technology stocks, while attention turned to an upcoming address by US President Donald Trump. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.53 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi dropped 1.36 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged down 0.3 per cent.
Overnight in the US, Wall Street’s major indices settled in the red, with the S&P 500 declining 1.16 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded the steepest decline, falling 1.81 per cent, as persistent concerns over the artificial intelligence trade pressured technology shares. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also slipped 0.47 per cent.
FII, DII data
In the institutional activity segment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net purchased shares worth ₹1,449.22 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth ₹587.16 crore on Wednesday, December 17.
IPOs today
In the mainboard segment, the KSH International IPO enters its final day of subscription today.
In the SME segment, the public offering of Phytochem Remedies (India) will open for subscription today. Global Ocean Logistics India and MARC Technocrats will enter the second day of subscription. The Neptune Logitek IPO will have its basis of allotment finalised today.
Meanwhile, the HRS Aluglaze IPO and the Pajson Agro India IPO will make their D-Street debut today.
Commodity corner
Oil prices edged higher on Thursday morning. Brent crude was trading up 1.29 per cent at $59.68 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $56.86 per barrel, higher by 1.64 per cent.
9:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty at 25,765 in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty falls in pre-open
- Nifty at 25,764.70, down 53.85 points or 0.21 per cent
9:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slips 68 points in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slips in pre-open
-- Sensex at 84,491.30, down 68.35 points or 0.08 per cent
8:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nuvama calls Saregama a 'recession-proof' pick; bets on strategic tie-up
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brokerage firm Nuvama Institutional Equities has reiterated its bullish stance on Saregama India, maintaining a Buy rating on the stock, and describes the company’s business model as virtually recession-proof. READ MORE
8:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia stocks slump as technology stocks valuation fears resurface
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets across Asia were trading in losses, tracking overnight decline on Wall Street as fears about technology stocks' high valuations resurfaced. Japan's benchmark index, the Nikkei 225 and South Korea's KOSPI fell over 1 per cent in Thursday's session. The MSCI AC Asia Pacific Index fell 0.45 per cent as of 7:44 a.m. as the Nikkei 225 and the KOSPI weighed the most. The Hang Seng and CSI 300 were trading 0.21 per cent and 0.59 per cent down, respectively as of 7:47 a.m. READ MORE
8:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brokerages back TCS as it doubles down on AI-led transformation
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is sharpening its ambition to emerge as the world’s largest artificial intelligence (AI)-led technology services company, as outlined during its Investor Day 2025. Brokerages came away encouraged by the scale of the opportunity, the clarity of strategy, and early signs of monetisation, even as questions linger around margin aspirations in a shifting investment cycle. READ MORE
8:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market views
Stock Market LIVE Updates: "Early weakness could be seen in domestic stocks on the back of overnight slump in US gauges and subsequent fall in other Asian indices. Technically, Nifty’s near-term setup remains fragile as long as it hovers below the all-time high of 26,326, with sellers actively capping every bounce. While bears continue to dictate momentum, the crucial support at 25,693 remains the line in the sand — a breakdown below this level could accelerate downside pressure. While FIIs net net buyers in yesterday's trades and rupee roared back on RBI's support, caution remains the watchword."
Views by: Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.
8:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,34,520; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,08,100
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,34,520, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,08,100. READ MORE
8:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Geographic diversification, Palava to support Lodha growth, says Nuvama
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Real estate developer Lodha Developers is steadily strengthening its growth profile, with presales set to rise at a healthy ~20 per cent pace over the medium term, analysts said. This momentum, analysts believe, is underpinned by increasing geographic diversification, a broad-based product portfolio, and emerging value-unlocking opportunities at Palava. READ MORE
7:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Top stock picks for December 18 by Religare Broking; check key levels here
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ajit Mishra, senior vice president of research at Religare Broking, has recommended buying shares of One 97 Communications, Infosys, and Britannia Industries today. Here are the key reasons behind his recommendations. CHECK KEY REASONS
7:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices edge higher
7:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IPOs today
In the mainboard segment, the KSH International IPO enters its final day of subscription today. In the SME space, the public offering of Phytochem Remedies (India) will open for subscription today. Global Ocean Logistics India and MARC Technocrats will enter the second day of subscription. The Neptune Logitek IPO will have its basis of allotment finalised today. Meanwhile, the HRS Aluglaze IPO and the Pajson Agro India IPO will make their D-Street debut today.
7:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: These 3 stocks are a must-have in your portfolio; key reasons inside
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 1. Granules India Ltd
Granules India is displaying strong bullish structure on the daily chart, with price sustaining above all key EMAs (20/50/100/200), highlighting a well-established uptrend. The stock has reclaimed the short-term averages and is attempting a breakout near the ₹578–580 resistance zone, which had earlier capped upside. The rising alignment of moving averages suggests improving momentum and trend continuation. RSI around 60 reflects healthy bullish momentum without entering overbought territory, indicating scope for further upside.
Buy Range: 579.70
Stop Loss: 551
Target: 638 MORE DETAILS INSIDE
7:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Finance Ministry asks three RRBs to give IPO blueprint by March-end
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Ministry of Finance has asked three regional rural banks (RRBs) to submit their draft initial public offering (IPO) plans to their respective sponsor banks as well as the Department of Financial Services (DFS) by the end of March. READ MORE
7:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wide-ranging reforms: Sebi overhauls MF cost framework, stockbroking rules
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday overhauled the cost framework for the ₹80 trillion domestic mutual fund (MF) industry, introducing a simplified structure aimed at improving transparency for investors while balancing the impact on asset managers. READ MORE
7:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FII, DII data
First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 6:58 AM IST