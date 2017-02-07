TRENDING ON BS
Tata Power becomes first Indian firm to ship out 1 GW solar modules

The company has achieved 60 percent rise in shipment in last five years

BS B2B Bureau  |  Bengaluru 

Tata Power Solar has successfully shipped 1 GW solar modules worldwide, a first for any Indian solar manufacturer. The company claims to have one of the largest solar manufacturing facilities in India, with modules as well as cell manufacturing capacities.

The company has witnessed a steady rise in the number of modules in the past 27 years, with over 60 percent of its modules shipped over the last five years. Tata Power has shipped modules worldwide to over 30 countries including Europe, USA, Canada and Australia.

Ashish Khanna, ED & CEO, Tata Power Solar, commented, “Reaching the 1 GW milestone is a testimony to our module's global competitiveness and superior quality, honed over the last 27 years. The global solar market is witnessing lucrative growth and this milestone is proof that we are a key Indian player in the domestic as well as international market. We have always believed that solar manufacturing is a key driver of jobs in the country, and will continue to build our base in manufacturing and provide the promise of brand Tata."

Rated 'Tier I module manufacturer' by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF), Tata Power Solar was originally formed as a joint venture between Tata Power and British Petroleum Solar (BP Solar) in 1989. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Tata Power Solar now operates independently as a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power.

As one of the largest solar manufacturers in India, Tata Power Solar’s Bengaluru manufacturing unit has a production capacity of 300 MW of modules and 180 MW of cells. It has completed more than 250 MW of ground-mount utility scale and 112 MW of rooftop and distributed generation projects across the country till date. It also offers a diverse line of solar solutions for both urban and rural markets – these include rooftop solutions, solar pumps and power packs among others. 

