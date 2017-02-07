Tata Power becomes first Indian firm to ship out 1 GW solar modules

Tata Power Solar
has successfully shipped 1 GW solar
modules worldwide, a first for any Indian solar
manufacturer. The company claims to have one of the largest solar
manufacturing facilities in India, with modules as well as cell manufacturing capacities.
The company has witnessed a steady rise in the number of modules in the past 27 years, with over 60 percent of its modules shipped over the last five years. Tata Power
has shipped modules worldwide to over 30 countries including Europe, USA, Canada and Australia.
Ashish Khanna, ED & CEO, Tata Power
Solar, commented, “Reaching the 1 GW milestone is a testimony to our module's global competitiveness and superior quality, honed over the last 27 years. The global solar
market is witnessing lucrative growth and this milestone is proof that we are a key Indian player in the domestic as well as international market. We have always believed that solar
manufacturing is a key driver of jobs in the country, and will continue to build our base in manufacturing and provide the promise of brand Tata."
Rated 'Tier I module manufacturer' by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF), Tata Power Solar
was originally formed as a joint venture between Tata Power
and British Petroleum Solar
(BP Solar) in 1989. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Tata Power Solar
now operates independently as a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power.
As one of the largest solar
manufacturers in India, Tata Power
Solar’s Bengaluru manufacturing unit has a production capacity of 300 MW of modules and 180 MW of cells. It has completed more than 250 MW of ground-mount utility scale and 112 MW of rooftop and distributed generation projects across the country till date. It also offers a diverse line of solar
solutions for both urban and rural markets – these include rooftop solutions, solar
pumps and power packs among others.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU