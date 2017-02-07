Tata Power becomes first Indian firm to ship out 1 GW solar modules

has successfully shipped 1 GW modules worldwide, a first for any Indian manufacturer. The company claims to have one of the largest manufacturing facilities in India, with modules as well as cell manufacturing capacities.

The company has witnessed a steady rise in the number of modules in the past 27 years, with over 60 percent of its modules shipped over the last five years. has shipped modules worldwide to over 30 countries including Europe, USA, Canada and Australia.

Ashish Khanna, ED & CEO, Solar, commented, “Reaching the 1 GW milestone is a testimony to our module's global competitiveness and superior quality, honed over the last 27 years. The global market is witnessing lucrative growth and this milestone is proof that we are a key Indian player in the domestic as well as international market. We have always believed that manufacturing is a key driver of jobs in the country, and will continue to build our base in manufacturing and provide the promise of brand Tata."

Rated 'Tier I module manufacturer' by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF), was originally formed as a joint venture between and British Petroleum (BP Solar) in 1989. Headquartered in Bengaluru, now operates independently as a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power.

As one of the largest manufacturers in India, Solar’s Bengaluru manufacturing unit has a production capacity of 300 MW of modules and 180 MW of cells. It has completed more than 250 MW of ground-mount utility scale and 112 MW of rooftop and distributed generation projects across the country till date. It also offers a diverse line of solutions for both urban and rural markets – these include rooftop solutions, pumps and power packs among others.