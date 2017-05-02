Alivira's animal health API facility gets US FDA approval

Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Limited, has received the US approval for its (active ingredients) facility at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. With this, has become the first Indian facility to receive the US approval.

The 225-KL capacity, multi-product facility at Vizag was inspected for the first time by US (Food & Drug Administration) in November 2016 and has now received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from US The receipt of the EIR will enable Alivira’s entry into $ 8 billion US market.

“We are pleased with the USFDA approval for our facility, which is a critical milestone in our journey to build a global business out of India. While we are already working with most of the leading companies’ world over, this approval will enable us expand our reach and consolidate our relationship with these enterprises,” commented Manish Gupta, managing director of

is the largest company from India with annual revenues of $ 120 million. It is also the largest manufacturer from India. Predominant in anthelmintic, the company has 16 products in the primary therapies across antibiotics, beta agonists, NSAID, antiprotozoal and feed additives. Over the last year, the company has launched five new products and filed for 6 veterinary master files (VMF). The company also has a pipeline of over seven products at different stages at development.

In the formulations space, has established business presence in India, Turkey, Europe, Latam, Africa, MENA and South East Asia. It has close to 200 dosage forms focused towards production animals produced in GMP compliant facilities in Spain, Turkey, Brazil and India.