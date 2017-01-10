US-based PerkinElmer acquires Tulip Diagnostics

Inc, the US-based company that provides analytical & & services in areas of human and environmental health, has acquired has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Pvt Ltd.

Based in Goa, Tulip is one of the country’s largest domestic providers of in-vitro diagnostic reagents, kits and instruments to an expansive customer base of diagnostic labs and government and private facilities. Tulip's solutions include products for the prevention, screening and diagnosis of infectious diseases such as malaria, HIV and hepatitis.

"As we continue to build out our business on a global scale, this acquisition further positions for long-term growth in emerging market diagnostics, an attractive end market and key area of focus for us. We are committed to expanding our infectious menu and capabilities, and Tulip's product portfolio, channel access, and broad footprint provide the key enablers to help accelerate our growth in this important market,” said Prahlad Singh, senior vice president and president, diagnostics, PerkinElmer.

offers a global portfolio that focuses on reproductive health, infectious and genomics offerings for oncology and other molecular tests through its wide range of instruments, reagents, assay platforms and software offerings.

Tulip Group is one of the leading Indian diagnostic companies, which is involved in the manufacture and marketing of in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) reagents and kits both nationally and internationally.

In addition to manufacturing in-vitro diagnostic reagents and kits, Tulip Group also produces biochemistry kits, high technology disinfectants, dehydrated culture media, bases, and other products such as supplements, stains, laboratory reagents, antibiotic sensitivity discs, plant tissue culture media and chemicals. It also markets immunoassay reagents, semi-automated and automated analysers for the IVD industry.