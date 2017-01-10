TRENDING ON BS
Ajanta Pharma receives US FDA approval for antidepressant drug duloxetine
Business Standard

US-based PerkinElmer acquires Tulip Diagnostics

The deal will support PerkinElmer's growth in the Indian diagnostics market

Rakesh Rao  |  Mumbai 

Tulip Diagnostics' automated haemostasis analyser HemostarXF
Tulip Diagnostics' automated haemostasis analyser HemostarXF

PerkinElmer Inc, the US-based company that provides analytical & lab equipment & services in areas of human and environmental health, has acquired has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tulip Diagnostics Pvt Ltd. 

Based in Goa, Tulip is one of the country’s largest domestic providers of in-vitro diagnostic reagents, kits and instruments to an expansive customer base of diagnostic labs and government and private healthcare facilities. Tulip's solutions include products for the prevention, screening and diagnosis of infectious diseases such as malaria, HIV and hepatitis. 

"As we continue to build out our diagnostics business on a global scale, this acquisition further positions PerkinElmer for long-term growth in emerging market diagnostics, an attractive end market and key area of focus for us. We are committed to expanding our infectious disease screening menu and capabilities, and Tulip's product portfolio, channel access, and broad footprint provide the key enablers to help accelerate our growth in this important market,” said Prahlad Singh, senior vice president and president, diagnostics, PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer offers a global diagnostics portfolio that focuses on reproductive health, infectious disease screening and genomics offerings for oncology and other molecular tests through its wide range of instruments, reagents, assay platforms and software offerings. 

Tulip Group is one of the leading Indian diagnostic companies, which is involved in the manufacture and marketing of in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) reagents and kits both nationally and internationally.

In addition to manufacturing in-vitro diagnostic reagents and kits, Tulip Group also produces biochemistry kits, high technology disinfectants, dehydrated culture media, bases, and other products such as supplements, stains, laboratory reagents, antibiotic sensitivity discs, plant tissue culture media and chemicals. It also markets immunoassay reagents, semi-automated and automated analysers for the IVD industry.

