Jayant Chheda, chairman & Fittings Pvt Ltd, has raised his stake in the New Delhi-based Ltd to over 8 percent from present 1.26 percent with Rs 34 crores equity infusion. While & Fittings Ltd is India’s third largest pipes manufacturer, Ltd (VEL) manufactures heat - a lead-free alternative used in industry.

commented, "Similar to global trends, I see Indian pipe manufacturing in particular and industry in general shifting to lead-free stabilisers and eco-friendly chemical alternatives like organotins over the next 3-5 years. In this context, is the only Indian company that has built in-house industrial performance ready product and solutions basket that is free of lead & other harmful and serves as an eco-friendly alternative. It will help the and other plastic based industries to become environment friendly."

He added, "My investment in an individual capacity is with the sole intention of being part of Vikas Ecotech's exciting future growth journey enabled through a great societal benefit - lead-free products and a green world for our future generations."

Vikas Garg, managing director, VEL, stated, "Our resolve always has been to shift the industry towards eco-friendly and lead-free products & solutions. We look forward to Jayant Chheda's business acumen and strategic guidance to further cement our market and innovation leadership as an Indian entity." & Fittings is already a long-term and strategic customer of VEL.

The union government enacted a legislation to ban the use of lead inn decorative home paints segment in the last Parliament session. Similar legislation is expected to be promulgated for other sectors. "We believe a similar legislation bores well for the country and India's industry," said Garg.

will utilise Rs 34 crore for expansion of its R&D facilities, setting up new manufacturing plants and strengthening its marketing efforts for both domestic and exports markets.