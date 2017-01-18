Prince Pipes chairman Jayant Chheda raises stake in Vikas Ecotech

Jayant Chheda
commented, "Similar to global trends, I see Indian PVC
pipe manufacturing in particular and plastics
industry in general shifting to lead-free stabilisers and eco-friendly chemical alternatives like organotins over the next 3-5 years. In this context, Vikas Ecotech
is the only Indian company that has built in-house industrial performance ready product and solutions basket that is free of lead & other harmful chemicals
and serves as an eco-friendly alternative. It will help the PVC
and other plastic based industries to become environment friendly."
He added, "My investment in an individual capacity is with the sole intention of being part of Vikas Ecotech's exciting future growth journey enabled through a great societal benefit - lead-free products and a green world for our future generations."
Vikas Garg, managing director, VEL, stated, "Our resolve always has been to shift the industry towards eco-friendly and lead-free products & solutions. We look forward to Jayant Chheda's business acumen and strategic guidance to further cement our market and innovation leadership as an Indian entity." Prince Pipes
& Fittings is already a long-term and strategic customer of VEL.
The union government enacted a legislation to ban the use of lead inn decorative home paints segment in the last Parliament session. Similar legislation is expected to be promulgated for other sectors. "We believe a similar legislation bores well for the country and India's PVC
industry," said Garg.
Vikas Ecotech
will utilise Rs 34 crore for expansion of its R&D facilities, setting up new manufacturing plants and strengthening its marketing efforts for both domestic and exports markets.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU