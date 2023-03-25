Home / Current Affairs / News / Climate change threatening tea sector globally: Indian Tea Association

Climate change threatening tea sector globally: Indian Tea Association

In this context, the association maintained the industry involving all the stakeholders to invest in research to come out with mitigating solutions

Press Trust of India |Press Trust of India | Kolkata
Last Updated : Mar 25 2023 | 3:49 PM IST
Leading planters body Indian Tea Association (ITA) said climate change is threatening the industry globally which is resulting in lower yields and rise in production costs.

A spokesman of ITA said climate change is also threatening the long-term viability of tea industry, which is also causing increasing pest infestations making pesticide residue management surfacing as a major challenge.

To mitigate this, ITA said that the industry needs to adopt a multi-faceted to address the climate change issue by way of sustainable farming practices and reduction in carbon footprint.

In this context, the association maintained the industry involving all the stakeholders to invest in research to come out with mitigating solutions.

There has also been a decline in rainfall and increase in temperature in the tea cultivating regions for the last several years, ITA said.

According to the association, future projections indicate a substantial reduction in suitability in tea cultivation in areas where the crop is grown.

The other major area where work is needed to be done by the industry is that optimisation in the use of chemical fertilisers and greater use of renewable energy.

In the latest data compiled by Tea Board, production in January 2023 in the country was 13.43 million kilogramme as against 16.22 million kilogramme in the same month of last calendar year.

First Published: Mar 25 2023 | 3:02 PM IST

