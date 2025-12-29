Monday, December 29, 2025 | 07:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,41,210, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,13,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,41,210, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,13,900

The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,29,440

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,41,360. Image: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,41,210, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,50,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,29,440.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,41,210 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,41,810 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,41,360.
 
  

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,29,440, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,29,990 in Chennai.
           
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,29,590. 
                
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,50,900.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,73,900.
 
US silver climbed above $80 an ounce on Monday, supported by supply constraints, strong industrial demand, and bets on further US interest rate cuts, with platinum also touching a record high.
 
Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at $4,527.79 per ounce, as of 1152 GMT, December 28, after hitting a record high of $4,549.71 in the previous session. US gold futures for February delivery were steady at $4,553.10.
 
Spot silver jumped 3.8 per cent to $82.15 per ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $83.62 earlier in the session. 
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

