UGC NET Admit Card 2025 released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; know exam date

The NTA has released the UGC NET Admit Card 2025 for candidates to appear for the exams on December 31, 2025. At https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in, candidates can download the NTA UGC NET admit card 2026

Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

The admit cards for the UGC-NET December 2025 exam, scheduled to be held January 2, 2026, have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). According to the announcement made on December 29, 2025, the exam will take place on December 31, 2025, and January 2, 3, 5, 6, and 7, 2026.
 
Candidates can obtain their admit cards from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in using their login credentials. Candidates are advised to thoroughly read all guidelines. 

Key details on the UGC NET 2025 Admit Card

• Candidate's Name and Roll Number
 
• Examination Date and Assigned Shift (First: 9 AM - 12 PM; Second: 3 PM - 6 PM)
 
 
• The exam dates are from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026, in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode

• Reporting Time (Late entry will not be permitted)
 
• Complete Address of the Allotted Test Centre.

UGC NET 2025 examination pattern

Exam sites around the country would administer the UGC-NET in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format for 85 subjects. There will be two papers in the examination. There will be 50 questions in Paper I, which will concentrate on teaching and research abilities. Paper II will have 100 questions and be subject-specific. The exams will be administered in a single, three-hour session. 

Steps to download your UGC NET 2025 Hall Ticket

Step 1. Go to the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
 
Step 2. Find and press on the link that says, "Admit Card for UGC-NET December 2025" on the homepage.
 
Step 3. A new login window will be displayed. Fill in your required Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security Code.
 
Step 4. Submit your details. Your UGC NET 2025 admit card will be showcased on the screen.
 
Step 5. Download the PDF and save for later use. Take multiple printed copies to carry to the exam centre.

About the UGC NET 2025 helpdesk

According to the UGC, candidates have already received information about the city and date of their exam through the city notification slip. In due order, admit cards for the remaining exam dates will be made available. Candidates can email ugcnet@nta.ac.in or contact the NTA Helpdesk if they run into any problems.

Topics : UGC NET UGC Admit Card

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

