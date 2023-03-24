Starts 3-month prevention course; generic low cost versions of J&J's MDR-TB drug likely to boost programme

India commits to eradicating TB by 2025, way ahead of global time line

Launching the ‘TB Mukt Panchayat Abhiyan’ among other initiatives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reiterated that India is committed to end tuberculosis by 2025, five years ahead of the