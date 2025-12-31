Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 08:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stocks to Watch today, Dec 31: Rites, Bharat Forge, Lupin, Titan

Stocks to watch today: Market participants will keep an eye on Rites, Lupin, Bharat Forge and Titan shares on Wednesday.

Stocks to watch on December 31

The NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex may remain muted due to lack of cues in the last session of the year.

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

Stocks to watch today: The NSE Nifty 50 will likely open on a muted note in the last session of the year as hinted by the GIFT Nifty futures contract. The GIFT Nifty was quoting around 26,116.0, down 0.06 per cent or 15.5 points. 
 
Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading with losses on Wednesday morning. The Hang Seng and S&P ASX 200 were trading 0.95 per cent and 0.37 per cent down, respectively, as of 7:46 a.m.
  The CSI 30 was trading 0.21 per cent higher at 4,116.1 after data showed that the manufacturing activity in China expanded the most since March. The official manufacturing purchasing index came in at 50.1 in December, against 49.0 forecasted by a Reuters poll.
 
 
Markets in Japan and South Korea are closed on Wednesday for holidays. Markets in Hong Kong and Australia will close early for the occasion of New Year's Eve.
 
On the data front, market participants await the US jobless claims data, scheduled for release later today.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

In this backdrop, here is a list of stocks that may react
 
Bharat Forge: The Ministry of Defence awarded a contract worth ₹1661.9 crore for 255,128 CQB carbines to the Indian Army.
 
Power Grid Corporation: The company emerged as a successful bidder to build capacity for an energy storage system in Andhra Pradesh.
 
Rites: The company bagged an order worth $3.6 million from Berhard Development Corporation (Private) Limited, Zimbabwe. 
  Anony Waste Handling Cell: Arm AG Enviro Infra Projects Private formed a special purpose vehicle, namely Mumbai Eco Solutions Private, for the requirements for two Collection and Transportation projects by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
 
Lupin: Their Netherlands-based subsidiary Nanomi BV entered a definitive agreement to acquire share capital of VISUfarma BV. The transaction completion is expected by February 28, 2026. Earlier, the company was hoping to conclude the transaction by this calendar year.
 
IFCI: The company monetised a 10 per cent stake in North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Limited (NEDFi) for a total consideration of ₹121.77 crore.
 
GR Infraprojects: The company has successfully transferred GR Bahadurganj Araria Highway Private Limited to Indus Infra Trust post receipt of consideration.
 
Greenply Industries: The company received shareholders’ approval for the reappointment of Rajesh Mittal as executive director in the capacity of chairman and managing director.
 
Devyani International: Their subsidiary, Skygate Limited, executed a share purchase agreement with Heritage Foods to offload its 51 per cent stake in Peanutbutter. Hence, Peanututter ceases to be a step-down subsidiary of Devyani International. 
  Titan: The company appointed Sandhya Venugopal Sharma IAS as chairperson and additional director of the company with effect from Jan 4.
       

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 8:07 AM IST

