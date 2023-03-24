Home / Finance / News / Banks / PNB raises Rs 974 cr via AT1 bonds against indicative amount of Rs 2,000 cr

PNB raises Rs 974 cr via AT1 bonds against indicative amount of Rs 2,000 cr

Hardening yields drives decision to raise lower amounts; Bond market sources said coupon was firmed up at 8.75%

Abhijit Lele |Business Standard | Mumbai
Premium
PNB raises Rs 974 cr via AT1 bonds against indicative amount of Rs 2,000 cr

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2023 | 9:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With bond yields hardening, public sector lender Punjab National Bank on Friday raised Rs 974 crore in capital through additional tier I (AT1) bonds as against an indicative amount of Rs 2,000 crore.

Topics :PNBat1 bondsPunjab National Bank

First Published: Mar 24 2023 | 8:52 PM IST

Also Read

What are AT1 bonds, and why are Credit Suisse's worth $17 bn now wiped out?

SBI board approves Rs 10,000-cr AT1 bonds offering to support biz growth

Canara Bank to raise Rs 3,000 cr in AT1, tier-II capital in H2FY23

State Bank of India issues Rs 4.5K-crore in AT1, half of the amount planned

Fundraising through AT1 and tier II bonds nearly doubles in 2022

Asian Development Bank to provide Rs 754 cr loan to SAEL Industries

IndusInd Bank appoints Vikas Muttoo as COO of Bharat Financial Inclusion

Deutsche Bank shares slump as another major bank comes into spotlight

RBI to hold five-day variable rate repo auction worth Rs 75k cr on March 24

Canara Bank sells stake in Russian joint venture to SBI for Rs 121 crore

Next Story