Friday, January 02, 2026 | 08:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Stocks to Watch today: Railtel, Sapphire Foods, Vodafone Idea, ITC, BEL

Stocks to Watch today: Railtel, Sapphire Foods, Vodafone Idea, ITC, BEL

Stocks to watch today, Friday, January 2, 2026: Market participants will keep an eye on Railtel Corporation of India, Sapphire Foods, and Vodafone India share prices in Friday's session.

Stock to watch on January 2, 2026

The NSE Nifty 50 will likely open higher on Friday.

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 8:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks to watch today, Friday, January 2, 2026: The NSE Nifty 50 may open with gains on Friday, as indicated by the GIFT Nifty. The futures contract was quoted at 26,339, up 49 points or 0.18 per cent, as of 8:20 AM.
 
In the Asia-Pacific region, South Korea's KOSPI hit a new high and was trading 1.10 per cent higher at 4,256.86. Australia's S&P ASX 200 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng, meanwhile, advanced 0.17 per cent and 2 per cent higher, respectively.
 
Markets in Japan and Mainland China remained shut on Friday. Markets in the US were also closed on Thursday.
 
 
Gold and silver prices edged higher on Friday. The Gold future was trading 0.44 per cent higher at $4,359.80, while the white metal future rose 2.06 per cent at $72.055 an ounce.
 
In this backdrop, here is a list of stocks in focus on Friday:

Also Read

Deepak Shenoy, CEO and Founder, Capitalmind

Why investors should stop predicting markets in 2026: Deepak Shenoy answers

equity market, stocks, share market

F&O trade: Derivatives strategy on Larsen & Toubro for Jan monthly expiry

Investors, markets

Domestic investors fared better in Sensex dream run as rupee fellpremium

Corporate, companies

In good company: Sensex names that stayed on, dropped out, returnedpremium

Sensex, Bull

Sensex@40: The changing script of India's most honest storytellerpremium

 
Sapphire Foods & Devyani International: The companies will be merged with effect from April 1. Sapphire Foods' board has approved the secondary sale of Sapphire Mauritius' 18.5 per cent stake to Devyani Promoter Arctic International. As per approved scheme of merger, Sapphire Foods’ shareholders will receive 177 shares of Devyani International for every 100 shares of the company.
 
Vodafone Idea: The Office of the Additional Commissioner Ahmedabad South imposed a tax penalty of ₹637.9 crore. The company will respond with appropriate legal action.  ITC: Most brokerages have downgraded the stock post the recent hike in excise duty. 
 
Time Technoplast: The company became the first to receive approval from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) and TUV Rheinland (India) Private Limited for the supply of various high-pressure gases.
 
MOIL: The company has increased prices of ferro-grade manganese, silicone manganese grade, all chemical grades, and metal mandi fines. Meanwhile, the company reduced the price of potentially toxic acid, (PMT), and ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA) with effect from January 1, 2026. 
Bharat Electronics: The defence major said it has bagged additional orders, valued at ₹569 crore, since the company's last disclosure on December 29. 
 
Olectra Greentech: The company has fixed December 31, 2025, as the date to signify the commencement of the commercial operation for its greenfield electric vehicle manufacturing facility situated at Seetharampur, Hyderabad, Telangana. The facilities have an annual per-shift capacity of 2,500 buses, which represents 50 per cent of the planned per-shift annual capacity of 5,000 buses per annum.
 
Railtel Corporation of India: The company received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from the Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society for procurement, implementation and maintenance of a hospital management information system. The order is worth ₹56.71 crore.
 
Aurobindo Pharma: The company’s arm Auro Pharma Limited has given approval to acquire the non-oncology prescription formulations business of Khandelwal Laboratories Private Limited on a going concern basis through a business transfer agreement.
 
Q3 Business Update: Indian Bank, South Indian Bank, Punjab & Sindh Bank, Bansal Wire, and SG Finserve released their business update for the third quarter on Thursday. 
Q3 Earnings: Corona Remedies and SKP Bearing Industries Limited will release their earnings report for the third quarter on Friday.
 
 
 
 

More From This Section

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty up; Asian markets rise; E to E Transportation IPO listing eyed

Rupee

Rupee slips 10 paise to close at 89.97 against dollar amid fund outflows

stock market, market

Indices end first trading session of 2026 on muted note amid ITC selloff

IllustratIon: Binay Sinha

Mutual fund AUM growth likely to stay above 20%, 3rd year in a rowpremium

Vodafone Idea (Vi)

Additional funding and relief key for Vodafone Idea to meet liabilitiespremium

Topics : Sensex stocks to watch Markets Nifty 50 stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 8:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026Top IPO Gainers 2025Upcoming IPOs in 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayIs Bank Holiday TodayHappy New 2026 WishesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon