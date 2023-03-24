Home / International / News / Companies / Meta Platforms Inc sued by its home county over social media addiction

Meta Platforms Inc sued by its home county over social media addiction

Issues around social media addiction were highlighted at a Congressional hearing Thursday

Bloomberg |Bloomberg
Premium
Meta Platforms Inc sued by its home county over social media addiction

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2023 | 10:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Joel Rosenblatt Meta Platforms Inc. was sued by the school board in the company’s home county for allegedly addicting students to its social media platforms and contributing to a mental health cris

Topics :FacebookUnited StatesSocial media apps

First Published: Mar 24 2023 | 10:13 PM IST

Also Read

EU's privacy watchdog fines Meta $414 mn for ads based on online activity

Meta starts next round of layoffs with 1,500 jobs in recruiting, HR: Report

Facebook parent Meta appoints Sandhya Devanathan as head and VP for India

Massive growth in reels in past two years, says Meta's Ajit Mohan

Facebook parent Meta slashes workforce by 11,000, Zuckerberg takes blame

Microsoft's $69 bn Activision takeover deal gets boost from UK regulators

Xiaomi's revenue and profit slides in Q4 due to China's Covid-19 curbs

As Tiktok faces heat, CEO says will never share US user data with China

Credit Suisse, UBS among banks under scrutiny in Russia sanctions probe

Jack Dorsey's wealth tumbles $526 million after Hindenburg's latest report

Recommended for you

Recommended by

Next Story