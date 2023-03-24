    Home / Politics / News / National / Opposition parties approaching SC against 'dictatorship' of BJP: AAP

    Senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi also alleged that the BJP has become a "washing machine" which cleans all the dirt on political leaders once they join it

    Press Trust of India |Press Trust of India | New Delhi
    Opposition parties approaching SC against 'dictatorship' of BJP: AAP

    1 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2023 | 4:01 PM IST
    The AAP on Friday said 14 opposition parties have approached the Supreme Court against the alleged arbitrary use of central probe agencies in an attempt to raise their voice against the "dictatorship" of BJP.

    Senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi also alleged that the BJP has become a "washing machine" which cleans all the dirt on political leaders once they join it.

    The AAP is among the 14 parties, led by the Congress, which approached the apex court on Friday, alleging misuse of central probe agencies against political opponents. These parties seek pre- and post-arrest guidelines to be followed by the agencies such as the CBI and the ED.

    The Supreme Court has agreed to hear their plea on April 5.

    "Approaching Supreme Court is an attempt to oppose BJP's dictatorship, misuse of central agencies by the BJP," Atishi told reporters.

    "BJP is a washing machine. They file cases against opposition leaders to pressure them and to poach them. Once they join BJP, all cases end. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Suvendu Adhikari joined BJP and the cases against them ended," she added.

    First Published: Mar 24 2023 | 3:22 PM IST

