Home / Specials / Supplements / A year of reality checks for start-up valuations amid fall in funding

A year of reality checks for start-up valuations amid fall in funding

With a dramatic fall in venture capital and private equity funding, Indian start-ups are pulling up their socks, cutting losses, and trying to turn profitable

Business Standard
Premium
A year of reality checks for start-up valuations amid fall in funding

10 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 7:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder of Info Edge, predicts that 2023 will be the year “which will separate the wheat from the chaff” among start-ups. Bikhchandani should know. The entrepreneur who founded n

Topics :Venture CapitalBS 1000Startupsfundings

First Published: Mar 24 2023 | 6:32 PM IST

Also Read

Several startups in India may lose their Unicorn status, says report

The great Indian unicorn conundrum: High valuations and higher losses

India's share in venture capital funding falls sharply; China surges ahead

India's startup funding in 2022 double the pre-pandemic level: PwC

Why are Indian start-ups facing such a severe funding winter?

Next Story