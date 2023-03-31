Home / Specials / Supplements / Star SME: Fine Organic Industries sets its sights firmly on the future

Star SME: Fine Organic Industries sets its sights firmly on the future

Fine Organic Industries' R&D strengths have helped it forge ahead in the chemicals business

Business Standard
Premium
Star SME: Fine Organic Industries sets its sights firmly on the future

4 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 7:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

At 68, Mukesh M Shah, chairman and managing director of Fine Organic Industries, a manufacturer of “green” additives, spends two hours of his work-day with his research and development (R&D) colleague

Topics :BS 1000SMEsFine Organic Industries

First Published: Mar 24 2023 | 6:43 PM IST

Also Read

Star Cement soars 11%, nears 52-week high on heavy volumes

OEMs to drive 16-18% rise in auto-parts MSME revenues: CRISIL SME Tracker

Non-Covid services may boost hospital SMEs in FY23: CRISIL SME Tracker

Disney Star to tap into SMEs to expand IPL advertiser base and revenue

Fifth year of zero SME rights issues likely after Rs 100 cr mop up in 2014

Next Story