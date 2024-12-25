2025 Honda Activa 125 launched with new display and eco-friendly tech

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has rolled out the updated Activa 125 in India. With ex-showroom price starting at Rs 94,422, the new model comes at a premium of nearly Rs 14,000 over its predecessor. This price bump promises to bring a host of upgrades that justify the investment.

Available in two variants — DLX and H-Smart — the 2025 Activa 125 now adheres to the latest OBD2B compliance standards, which aligns with Honda’s commitment to eco-friendly technology.

One of the biggest updates on the new Activa is the addition of a new 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. The TFT display is compatible with the Honda Roadsync app which enables functions such as navigation and call/message alerts.

The scooter is now also available with a USB Type-C charging port. On the design front, it sports a revised headlight with DRLs. It is offered in six colour options – Pearl Igneous Black, Matt Axis Gray Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Pearl Siren Blue, Rebel Red Metallic, and Pearl Precious White.

The updated Honda Activa 125 comes equipped with a 123.92 cc, OBD2B-compliant engine that delivers 8.31 bhp of power and 10.5 Nm of torque. These figures represent a slight but meaningful improvement over the outgoing model, ensuring better performance for urban riders.

The engine is equipped with a start-stop system, designed to increase its fuel efficiency. The Honda Activa 125’s rivals in the Indian market include the Suzuki Access 125, priced from Rs 80,700 (ex-showroom), and the TVS Jupiter 125, which can be had for as low as Rs 79,540 (ex-showroom).