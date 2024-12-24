Lexus to showcase futuristic LF-ZC Concept at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Lexus is planning to showcase its LF-ZC concept car at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The model made its global debut at the 2023 Japan Mobility show where Lexus had shared that the concept previews an EV that will make it to production in 2026. According to the luxury carmaker, LF-ZC stands for Lexus Future Zero-emission Catalyst and says that the new LF-ZC will offer double the range of its current range of EVs.

In terms of design, the LF-ZC has an angular design language. The front end features an enclosed grille flanked by edgy-looking clusters for the headlamps. The profile of the concept car features air vents, to enhance its aerodynamic efficiency and a series of sharp angular lines. It has a coupe-like sloping roofline with a sharply raked C-pillar and flows down in a very aerodynamic fashion. Lexus says that the LF-ZC has a drag coefficient of 0.2 and will feature tech such as Steer-By-Wire and Direct4 all-wheel drive, as seen on models such as the Lexus RZ.

On the inside, the Lexus LF-ZC looks futuristic. It has two displays on either side of the steering wheel, along with a large digital instrument console. Of the two displays flanking the steering, the left unit features controls for various functions such as gear selection, ADAS functions, and drive mode selection. The right unit controls music, climate control, and phone functions while the screen in front of the co-driver is for other infotainment needs and other applications.

Lexus says that the new LF-ZC concept also features a new-generation AI-enabled voice assistant called Butler that uses self-learning functions to optimally adjust vehicle settings for each user based on driving data and other in-car information.

Lexus said that the new LF-ZC will also offer double the range compared to its current range of EVs. It will use next-generation prismatic high-performance batteries in all models underpinned by this platform. Lexus says that the new battery packs will feature a low profile and be lighter than existing units while also featuring greater energy density to offer improved aerodynamics and range.