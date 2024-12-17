Revolutionising car audio: How music listening experience in cars evolved

There is an amateur audiophile in all of us. And one of the places where we enjoy listening to music most is in our cars — probably the third place where we spend the most time. That is why audio systems are believed to be the most-loved accessory among car owners.

Not surprisingly, mass-market carmakers didn’t take long to identify the opportunity in the segment and began offering audio systems as part of the standard package. Factory-installed 2-Din integrated audio systems became a norm in the past two decades. Mid and top-end variants of almost all B-segment and above car models offered nicely integrated audio system and speakers giving their dashboard and door-pads a seamlessly flush finish. Well, the upgradation continues and in this decade those 2-Din systems have transitioned to fancy infotainment touchscreens mated to premium audio systems.

Genesis of this trend goes back to 2019 when the Korean and Chinese carmakers democratised it. And Indian carmakers are not holding back. Mahindra Auto took its audio experience game a notch above, partnering with IMEA Dolby Laboratories and introducing the premium Dolby Atmos audio system in its latest electric vehicles (EVs) – the Mahindra BE 6 and Mahindra XEV 9e.

Higher variants of almost all B-segment or above models now offer a premium woofer and tweeter-based audio system with separate flow for low – mid – high audio output levels. Most of the car models above Rs 12 lakh price range come with a centre-channel subwoofer as well, giving a 5.1 channel home-theatre like audio experience.

The revolution in car features

In the year 2019, compact car segments witnessed a revolution in the features department with the arrival of players like Kia India and MG Motor India. The Kia Seltos and MG Hector offered a plethora of segment-first features that were only seen in luxury cars priced above Rs 50 lakh. Features like ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control, e-sim based connected car tech, panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable seats, air purifier, bigger and more premium touchscreen, ambient lighting and branded premium audio system got democratised.

As mentioned earlier, Mahindra has now upped the ante with its new Dolby Atmos experience. Its speakers placed next to front seats offer three-way output, designed with a tweeter, mid-range, and a woofer. At the centre is Harman’s patented Unity Speaker design and the rear surround speakers are high-fidelity mid-range. There is also a subwoofer and two speaker drivers on the roof. The Dolby Atmos is not only aimed at bettering the music listening experience but also enhancing the audio output of movies, podcasts and conference calls. The latter entertainment and media sources remain reserved to the passengers only. In fact, back in 2018, the Hyundai Venue became the first model to offer connected car tech and Arkamys audio system, followed by the MG Hector with Infinity audio system and Kia Seltos with Bose audio system. Later, almost every B-segment and above Kia and Hyundai models like the i20, Creta, Verna, Alcazar and Tucson among others were updated with the same Bose audio system. In the meantime, Indian carmakers like Tata Motors and Mahindra Auto too were upgrading their newer models with features playing catch up with the new trend and faring against foreign rivals.

Luxury carmakers raise the stakes

Since mass-market carmakers are now offering most of the features seen in luxury cars in the past decade, it was inevitable for luxury carmakers to raise the stakes to maintain their positioning. As such, Mercedes-Benz has introduced its Burmester-sourced 4D surround sound system for its flagship S-Class and EQS range, equipped with active sensations in the seats giving a home theatre feel. Meanwhile, German automaker BMW has added a 31.3-inch home theatre screen to its flagship, allowing rear passengers to surf Netflix or even plug-in their PlayStation.

What about aftermarket fitments?

While the upper variants of these models are equipped with all the bells and whistles, the base trims still are strip-down versions, leaving quite a scope for aftermarket fitments. Unlike before, the price difference in the base and top-end trim has expended over Rs 10 lakh giving buyers of the base-variants the choice to customise their vehicles.

Even aftermarket players have played quite the catch up and can actually convert a base-variant to top-end in terms of features for half the money. When it comes to audio systems, premium Italian, Japanese and Korean brands like Audison, Hertz, Sony, JVC and Samsung-owned brands (Harman, JBL, Infinity, Mark & Levinson, DBX) dominate the market. Popular brands like Sony and Samsung are active in the aftermarket car audio space as well. Harmon, JBL Mark & Levinson, AKG, AMX, Becker, Infinity, Lexicon, Martin, Revel, Soundcraft, and Studer are all wholly-owned subsidiaries of Samsung.

Revving up for Bharat Mobility Expo

While newer car models, concepts, and existing ranges dominate most auto expos, there is also a corner reserved for new technologies that excite the new-age buyers, audiophiles and techies. Players like JBL, Infinity and Sony, among others, are going to participate at the Bharat Mobility Expo starting January 17, 2025, to showcase all that they plan to offer carmakers in the months to come and allow customers a glimpse of what to expect.