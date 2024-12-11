Maruti to add 2,760 service outlets by FY31: CEO Hisashi Takeuchi

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) plans to expand its service network by adding 2,760 touchpoints by FY31, a 53 per cent increase, bringing the total to approximately 8,000 across the country, Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi announced on Wednesday.

Touchpoints include dealer workshops, workshops in non-urban areas, service-on-wheels, bodyshop-on-wheels, and so on.

He said, “Going forward as we plan to substantially increase our annual production and sales, we will simultaneously strengthen our service network. Our plan is to expand our service network, including Arena and Nexa service touchpoints, from about 5,240 to 8,000 by FY31.”

India's largest carmaker had previously announced its plans to double its annual production capacity to about 4 million units by FY31.

In the previous financial year, 2023-24 (FY24), MSIL added 400 service touchpoints, with 90 in the Nexa (premium) format and the remaining 310 in the Arena (affordable) format. In May this year, the company marked the opening of its 5,000th service touchpoint in Gurugram.

Takeuchi said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we strongly believe in the ‘customers first’ philosophy and our aim is to consistently deliver convenience and superior car ownership experience to our customers. One way is by reaching closer to our customers so that they have assurance of finding a Maruti Suzuki service touchpoint nearby.” His statement came after he inaugurated the 500th Nexa service touchpoint in Goa. The company had started its first Nexa service outlet in India in July 2017.

Since establishing its first service touchpoint in 1983, MSIL has accelerated its pace significantly. The company took 14 years to set up its first 1,000 service touchpoints. The next 1,000 were set up in nine years (1997-2006), followed by another 1,000 in eight years (2006-2014). The subsequent 1,000 were established in seven years, and the most recent 1,000 service touchpoints were added in just three years (2021-2024).

In May this year, the company's Executive Officer (Service) Ram Suresh Akella had stated that MSIL planned to establish at least 400 service touchpoints in FY25 to meet the needs of various locations across the country where car density is higher.