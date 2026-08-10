A man ahead of his time

I n the muddy fields of Waterloo, the French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte was defeated by the Duke of Wellington, Arthur Wellesley. This was the same Wellesley who defeated Napoleon’s admirer, Tipu Sultan, 16 years earlier, in 1799, at Seringapatam, thus establishing Britain’s stronghold in southern India.

Wellesley had an affinity for Nilgiris Hills and located there was a cantonment named Jackatalla, which was christened “Wellington” in his memory in 1860. After independence, this place became the favourite escape for India’s generals. It is this place where General Krishnaswamy Sundarji chose to retire at the end of his 42 years of service.