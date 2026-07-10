Illusions of a stable world order

L et me tell you about a man who never existed. This man emerged during Victorian England as a legal fiction; he was used to describe a hypothetical, reasonable, ordinary man in the context of an English defamation case (McQuire verses Western Morning News Co Limited, 1903) to define the boundaries of “fair comment” in public criticism.

A case involving a theatrical manager who filed a lawsuit against a newspaper over the critical comments made about the performance was on trial, and the newspaper justified its position with the statement that the criticism was valid.

It was used by British Judge Sir Richard Henn Collins when he pointed out that criticism does not have to agree with the opinions of an average person; it requires a more nuanced take, an assessment of a “reasonable man”.