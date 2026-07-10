India's military modernisation: Strong but uneven

O peration Sindoor, in May last year, was an expression of military capabilities built over at least a decade — aircraft, precision munitions, unmanned aerial vehicles, and submarines, brought to bear against Pakistan. Those capabilities are a function of how India has modernised its armed forces, for which a specific carve-out — the modernisation or capital procurement budget — exists within the Union Budget’s defence allocation.

Just over a month after the operation was paused, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh told Business Standard that having exhausted the military modernisation budget for the first time in five years in FY25, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) would — if it could sustain that utilisation — be confident approaching the finance ministry to justify a larger share of gross domestic product (GDP) for defence.