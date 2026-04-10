Lessons from Kaveri for India's aeroengine ambitions

I ndia appears to have learnt from the underfunding of its indigenous military gas turbine engine programme, with the funding estimates publicly discussed for its plan to codevelop a more contemporary engine aligning more closely with global benchmarks for such power plants.

The Kaveri engine project, sanctioned by the government in 1989, was intended to make India self-sufficient in this critical technology, with the power plant envisioned to power the country’s indigenous combat aircraft, the Tejas.

The Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), a laboratory under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was tasked with developing the engine. While a working engine and several milestones — including nine complete prototype power plants and multiple flight tests — were achieved, it ultimately failed to deliver the thrust required for the Tejas to meet its intended performance parameters.