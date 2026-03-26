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Air India's London-bound A350 aircraft faces tech issue, returns to Delhi

The same A350-900 aircraft VT-JRF had faced a technical issue on March 15, following which the plane operating the flight from New York to Delhi was diverted to the Irish town of Shannon

Air India

Noises were heard in the aircraft following which it was diverted. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 1:55 PM IST

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Air India's A350 aircraft enroute to London Heathrow returned to the national capital due to a technical issue on Thursday afternoon after being airborne for nearly seven hours.

The same A350-900 aircraft VT-JRF had faced a technical issue on March 15, following which the plane operating the flight from New York to Delhi was diverted to the Irish town of Shannon, sources said.

An Air India spokesperson said its flight AI111, operating from Delhi to London on Thursday, made a precautionary air-return to the national capital following a suspected technical issue.

"The aircraft landed safely and consistent with Air India's high safety standards, it is currently subject to extensive technical evaluations, which will require additional time to complete," the spokesperson said in a statement.

 

According to the sources, noises were heard in the aircraft following which it was diverted.

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The spokesperson also regretted the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to the unforeseen situation and said the airline was making every effort to ensure passengers are able to continue their journey to London at the earliest.

Details about the number of passengers onboard could not be ascertained.

The aircraft operating the flight AI111 was airborne for around four hours before the decision was taken to divert the plane when it was in the Saudi Arabia airspace. In total, the plane was airborne for nearly seven hours before landing back in the national capital, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

The flight had taken off from Delhi around 6 am on Thursday and landed back at about 12.30 pm.

Air India started operating A350-900 planes from January 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 1:55 PM IST

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