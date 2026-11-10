A decade of 'make in India' in defence

Outcomes

The aforementioned reforms have had a net positive result on India’s defence industry, with a visible impact on production and exports. As table on the next page shows, India’s defence production has increased by 140 per cent in the last 10 years, from ₹74,054 crores in 2016-17 to ₹1.78 trillion in 2025-26, with the government setting a target of ₹1.9 trillion worth of production for 2026-27 and ₹3 trillion by 2029.

Behind the increasing numbers lies an ever-expanding domestic industrial and innovation ecosystem that supplies many items, ranging from small arms and ammunition to tanks, artillery guns, helicopters and aircraft, ships and submarines, and a wide array of electronics. These are not the items that many countries can boast of producing indigenously.