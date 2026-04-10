Coexistence as strategy in the India-China reboot

Trump’s unilateral military action against Venezuela, capturing and kidnapping Maduro, followed by actions to control Venezuela’s oil sector directly, was a blatant violation of international law and order, but it did not face a major international and domestic pushback, thereby emboldening Trump for more coercive posture towards Greenland and military action against Iran.

China condemned Trump’s action as hegemonic and illegal because Venezuela happens to be its strategic and economic partner in terms of heavy investment in oil sector and Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), highlighting Chinese narrative about US unilateralism, thereby increasing its incentive to collaborate diplomatically with Russia (and selectively with India) in United Nations — and Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) — type forums against US regime change interventions.