Commercial space as a battleground

A t precisely 03:00 Moscow Standard Time on February 24, 2022, as the Russian military commenced its offensive against Ukraine on four axes, a sophisticated cyber weapon was activated inside the ViaSat KA-SAT commercial satellite network. Within hours, a sizeable number of Ukrainian military Satcom terminals went dark — an act of space warfare which preceded the first tank shell by minutes.

Four numbers tell the story of what followed. First: this was the first conflict in history in which commercial satellites were operationally decisive — not supplementary. Second: Russia struck ViaSat at one hour before its military commenced its offensive. Third: according to reports, 42,000 Starlink terminals were eventually operational across Ukraine’s frontlines. Fourth: Russia’s November 2021 direct-ascent ASAT, designed to signal its space prowess to the United States (US), created over 1,500 trackable debris fragments in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and set the legal and strategic tone before the first shot was fired.