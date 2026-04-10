India adds a 'third way' on the AI map

T he AI Impact Summit, held in New Delhi from February 16–20, proved to be a watershed moment in global artificial intelligence (AI) governance, transitioning from theory to impact. As the fourth in a series — following Bletchley Park (2023), Seoul (2024), and Paris (2025) — the event surpassed all expectations with over 35,000 participants from 100 countries and 500 startups participating in 500 sessions.

While its predecessors focused heavily on existential risks and ethical frameworks, the New Delhi summit successfully pivoted the global conversation towards practical implementation, specifically focusing on the urgent socioeconomic needs of the developing world.

India’s role as host successfully solidified its “third way”, effectively bridging the AI divide between advanced nations and the global South through its “people, planet, and progress” framework. These three sutras were operationalised via seven Chakras that tackled everything from democratising graphics processing unit (GPU) access to scaling frugal innovation in healthcare and agriculture. This vision of resilience extended directly into the defence sector, where the Indian Army showcased dual-use AI for avalanche prediction and driver fatigue detection. The summit concluded with a strategic dialogue on AI in sustainment, emphasising how the same principles of trusted and responsible AI must now be applied to modernise legacy weapon systems and govern the increasingly autonomous frontier of military operations.