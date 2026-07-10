Fixing blind spots

U nion Home Minister Amit Shah has announced a new “quadrangular security grid’ which will coordinate the efforts of the Indian Army, Border Security Force (BSF), local police, civil administration, and people living along the border in guarding the borders.

This announcement came on May 29, soon after the BSF received some 600 hectares of land along the Bangladesh border from the new Bharatiya Janata Party government in West Bengal. These moves came in the wake of the Union government’s promise to curb illegal migration from Bangladesh.

India shares an over-4,000-km-long international border with Bangladesh, which runs along five states — Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and West Bengal.