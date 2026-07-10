Supersonic torpedo

A t a time when submarines are becoming stealthier, the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) next-generation indigenous anti-submarine warfare (ASW) weapon aims to address one particular challenge — how to strike these vessels from long range before they disappear into the ocean.

Monikered Supersonic Missile-Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART), the weapon was successfully tested by the DRDO in 2024. It uses a supersonic missile to carry a lightweight torpedo, whose underwater range is roughly 20 kilometres (km), over distances above 6oo km before releasing it near the target area.

The system combines the speed and reach of a missile with the underwater hunting capability of a torpedo, targeting enemy submarines beyond the range of traditional naval weapons.