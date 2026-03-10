China's growing space ambitions

I f China’s economic growth has been phenomenal, please pause till one sees its growth in the space sector. The growth in China’s capabilities in outer space has been phenomenal. China had only 10 satellites in space in 2000. The satellites it launched from 2015 till now increased by 667 per cent, indicating an increase of 1,106 satellites.

As of November, China has approximately 1,301 satellites in orbit. China came out with a white paper on space titled “China’s Space Program: A 2021 Perspective” in January 2022, laying the path for development in the space sector for the period 2022-27.