Crises are reshaping the strategic space

The Russia-Ukraine conflict, now stretching well beyond its initial phase, has perhaps offered the clearest evidence that modern war is increasingly a contest of endurance and adaptation rather than rapid manoeuvre alone. At the outset of the war, Russia was widely expected to leverage its conventional superiority to secure a swift victory. Yet the conflict evolved into a prolonged struggle where technological ingenuity, societal resilience, and industrial capacity proved as important as battlefield manoeuvres. In this regard, the war has fundamentally altered assumptions about the future battlefield.

Low-cost munitions

The most striking feature of the war has been the centrality of drones. Unmanned systems, once considered supplementary assets, have become indispensable tools of combat. Both Russia and Ukraine have deployed vast numbers of low-cost first-person view (FPV) drones, reconnaissance platforms, and one-way attack systems. Cheap drones costing a fraction of traditional military hardware are now destroying tanks, artillery systems, logistics hubs, and even naval assets. The economics of warfare is thus undergoing a profound transformation. Precision no longer belongs exclusively to sophisticated militaries with expensive platforms; it can now be generated through mass-produced, relatively inexpensive systems deployed at scale.