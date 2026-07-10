Energy crisis and India's diplomatic limits

India’s inability to insulate itself from an external energy shock is sometimes misinterpreted as diplomatic weakness. In reality, a country that imports 88 to 90 per cent of its crude oil remains exposed to disruption in global energy markets regardless of the skill of its diplomats or the reach of its armed forces.

India is far from being helpless: It has choices over suppliers, shipping routes, and key partnerships. Yet it cannot free itself entirely from turbulence in regions that produce the energy on which its economy depends.

India today is the world’s third-largest consumer of crude oil. Ironically, the country’s energy dependence is not merely a consequence of policy choices; it is also a byproduct of its economic success. Rapid industrialisation, urbanisation, rising incomes, and expanding mobility have sharply increased energy demand. In that sense, vulnerability is not simply the result of weakness. It also reflects energy demand outpacing domestic production.