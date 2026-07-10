Energy crisis and India's diplomatic limits

If the country's energy vulnerability is structural, so must be the response to it
(From left) EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Fr
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In this article : energy consumptionDEFENCE AND GEOPOLITICAL NEWSenergy industry
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