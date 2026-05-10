Evolution of the Shahed-136

I n 2011, Iran captured an American RQ-170 Sentinel Stealth drone, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, supposedly through non-kinetic spoofing of its global positioning system (GPS). Quite a feat 15 years ago. Subsequently, Iran acknowledged that it had successfully reverse engineered this RQ-170 and developed the Shahed-171 Simorgh and the Shahed Saegheh drones.

Developing this class of drones eventually led to the Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 drones. Open-Source Munitions Portal (OSMP) states

Shahed-131 were first spotted in 2019 in use against Saudi Arabia’s oil plants at Abqaiq and Khurais. Later they were exported to Russia and stole the spotlight against Ukraine in 2022 under Russian names Geran-1 and Geran-2, respectively. In the present United States (US)-Israel conflict with Iran, Shahed-136 proved to be a game changer and synonymous in helping Iran maintain a strong position in the asymmetric conflict. Such a strong position that Ukraine and the US both reverse engineered and deployed their own Shahed-136 clones.