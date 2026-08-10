How India has navigated the CPC

C hinese President Xi Jinping on July called the Communist Party of China’s (CPC) 105-year history the most magnificent epic in the annals of the nation. Since 1949, the party has organised its history into three self-perceived stages: Mao Zedong’s China “standing up”, Deng Xiaoping’s China “growing prosperous”, and, since 2012, Xi’s China “becoming strong”, measured against the 2049 centenary of the People’s Republic.

It is worth asking what these three stages have actually meant for India, and — since counterfactuals sharpen argument even when they cannot be proven — whether a different party in China after 1949 would have made much difference at all.