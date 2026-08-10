In pursuit of self-reliance

Behind this number lies the growing capability of the Indian arms industry, which has grown manyfold since the country’s independence, when it had a rudimentary industrial base. Today, the industry boasts a vast enterprise that includes not only traditional government-owned/controlled entities, but also a growing number of private players, including small and medium enterprises and startups.

The Indian arms industry now designs /manufactures a range of weapons and systems, spanning ballistic and tactical missiles, fighter aircraft, tanks, ships and submarines, electronics, rockets and a variety of ammunition.

The journey

Independent India’s defence production began with a modest industrial setup comprising 18 Ordnance Factories, an aircraft factory, and a few testing facilities (the latter were merged to form the Defence Research and Development Organisation or DRDO in 1958). The autarkic industrial policy that the independent India followed soon after independence kept the defence industry, along with sectors like space, atomic energy, railway and heavy industry, under the tight leash of government control. An ambitious self-sufficiency model drove the industry, the high point of which was India’s attempt to develop a combat aircraft, HF-24 Marut.