In pursuit of self-reliance

Even though the Indian policymakers have periodically articulated lofty goals of self-reliance, they have not institutionalised a robust methodology to measure it
Industrial machines manufacturing components for arms and other weapons at an Indian factory (Photo: KALYANI SYSTEMS)
The defence industry’s imports need to be deducted from its supplies to arrive at the true self-reliance index. However, given the lack of industry-wide indirect import data, the nine old DPSUs’ import dependence could serve as a proxy for the overall industry’s import dependence. By applying this rule, the self-reliance in India’s capital procurement has progressed from 45 per cent in 2020-21 to 62 per cent in 2024-25. Though it is still below the 70 per cent target set for 2005 by the Self-Reliance Committee, it is much higher than the index estimated in 1992.
The data gap
- Ministry of Defence’s budgetary system does not provide all the details needed to arrive at a precise self-reliance index
- A rising share of domestic industry in capital procurement expenditure is not the same as a rising self-reliance index
- Domestic supplies often contain hidden imports: parts, components and raw materials
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